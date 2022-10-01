6 Things Everyone Should Know About Gen Zs

Gen Z has become a population that is deserving more and more attention. While they share some traits with Millennials, their formative years were formed by a dramatically different world, leading to significant differences in their attitudes, tendencies, and outlook.

So, with a bit of research, we’ve compiled a list of seven important things anyone looking to understand the Gen Zs should know.

Their jobs are a means to an end

Generation Z sees their jobs as a means to an end when it comes to the workplace. Gen Zs are aware that employment is done for financial reasons, unlike their Millennial peers, who frequently need to enjoy what they do. Even if it isn’t their ideal job, they’ll take employment that offers a reliable salary and vital benefits.

While Gen Zs would certainly prefer to enjoy their work, it is not a requirement. If the choice was between earning more money or doing what they loved, the paycheck would typically win out.

This attention to money is a result of seeing their Generation X parents lose a lot of savings in a hurry during the 2008 market meltdown and recession. They saw firsthand how rapidly money can vanish, so a lot of what they do is motivated by money.

They are a tech-first generation

The internet and mobile phones were (for the most part) everyday items when they were born. The Gen Z generation seeks immediate gratification and is aware that knowledge is readily available if needed.

Being linked allows for nearly endless contact, so it’s common for Gen Zs to have friends all around the world. Many people may find it simpler to communicate with someone halfway across the world than with elderly relatives at the dinner table during a holiday meal.

Cell phones are primarily used for amusement, despite the fact that Gen Zs may mistake them for an extra appendage. When possible, members of this age group still prefer to interact with others in person, especially those they know.

Companies aiming to approach Gen Z would be better served to lure them online rather than using antiquated techniques like print, radio, or television because this demographic conducts a lot of research online. Before doing business with a company, they conduct online research on it and rely on customer reviews to confirm their initial impressions.

They welcome change

Gen Zs have access to an enormous amount of information and have been exposed to a wide range of subjects. With this depth of knowledge, they are always looking for fresh perspectives. Some older generations find it difficult to keep up with them since they abruptly change course without giving it any thought.

Despite many of them not being able to vote yet, this younger cohort is actively participating in political discussions, unlike prior generations. Finding information is simpler, so people become “experts” on topics fairly rapidly. With this perspective, they frequently support issues that speak to them before giving the “other side” any thought.

Diversity is their thing

They have lived all of their lives on this diversified planet. Religion, sexual orientation, and color are no longer the defining traits they once were for older generations. To Gen Zs, people are just people. But that doesn’t mean they won’t pass judgment. Rather than judging someone for who they are, Gen Zs are more likely to do so for what they are.

They want to be heard

Due to their easy access to knowledge, Gen Zs have strong ideas and want to be heard. This is particularly true at work, where they anticipate equal participation. Members of Gen Z feel that their thoughts are just as valuable as those of people from older generations.

Their capacity to adapt rapidly, assimilate information swiftly, and compete makes them a voice to be heard in any organization, despite the fact that they may lack experience that can only be gained with time.

They are independent

The propensity of Gen Zs for independent labor sets them apart from their Millennial peers. The competitive character of Gen Zs leads to their desire to take charge of their own destiny and not depend on others for their success, in contrast to millennials, who are all about collaboration.

Since Gen Zs are frequently not fans of open workspaces, companies that did so for the Millennial workforce may wish to reconsider their decision.