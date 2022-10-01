Top 10 Memorable Moments Leading Up To Nigeria at 62

We can collectively say that as a nation, we are tired. The economy is hard. Prices have shot up. The dollar is not even playing with the naira. Soon, we will all be faced with the decision of choosing our next leaders, and these choices will either repair our nation or doom us for another possible eight years.

Despite our many challenges, Nigeria at 62 still sparks hope that there is still time to fix our nation. The title “Giant of Africa” means that we have what it takes in terms of innovation, manpower, and resources to become one of the leading nations in the world.

To commemorate Nigeria’s new age, here is a list of note-worthy moments that have defined culture, started conversations, and made new history.

Peter Obi’s emergence as a presidential candidate

In advance of Nigeria’s presidential election in February of next year, billionaire businessman Peter Obi, who has a reputation for being prudent, emerged as a strong force, motivating voters with themes of caution and accountability that have been magnified by an army of social media users.

Young social media-savvy fans have elevated Mr. Obi to sainthood and are supporting his largely unknown Labour Party against two seventy-year-old political heavyweights in a country that seems perpetually on the lookout for a messiah to fix its manifold issues.

His name often goes viral on social media because of the many conversations started by his fans, who are easy to spot because they use a picture of him or the white, red, and green logo of his party as their profile picture.

Bianca Ojukwu vs Ebele Obiano

We cannot soon forget the drama that ensued at the inauguration of the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Bianca Ojukwu seemed to have had enough of the outgoing Governor’s wife, Ebele Obiano when she gave her a dirty slap at the event. Apparently, Ebele Obiano had said some things that she found quite distasteful. What better way to rid yourself of a bitter taste than slapping the taste out of someone else?

The slap was caught on video and was talked about for days. “Bianca’s slap” also became one of the trending searches in Nigeria for 2022.

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s First World Champion

Tobi Amusan became the first Nigerian World Champion in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Championships 100 m hurdles gold medal, setting the current world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, followed up by a wind-assisted 12.06 s in the final to take gold.

Many tried to water down this historic moment by saying the wind was particularly strong that day and it carried Tobi from start to finish. However, it was a well-deserved win for Tobi and for many Nigerians as it put a smile on all our faces.

Tobi is currently on a winning streak and from the looks of things, she will not be slowing down anytime soon.

Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’: The Most Googled Song In Nigeria

Since its release, ‘Buga’ has shattered multiple records. The dance challenges on Tiktok and Instagram helped people appreciate the little over three-minute song more, which contributed to its rising popularity.

The song captured the attention of both younger and older populations and was also well-received nationally and internationally. Notable figures who have danced to the song include George Weah, the president of Liberia, and Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation in Nigeria.

Its position as the most Googled song in Nigeria during the first half of 2022 exemplifies its extensive reach and serves as irrefutable evidence of its prominence.

The Death of Gospel Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nwachukwu passed away mysteriously in April 2022. The singer died at the age of 42 years. She was survived by a husband and four children.

Osinachi, as she was affectionately known, was a lead singer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Many of her colleagues and close friends blamed her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, for her death.

According to them, the suspect consistently subjected the deceased to domestic violence, which ultimately led to her demise.

The deceased singer’s spouse was held in custody and charged with her murder.

Big Tems

Tems has given us some incredible moments in 2022. The superstar is earning all her coins, performing on some of the biggest stages, and snagging all the awards.

Tems in 2022 alone won a BET award, made a song for the Marvel movie “Black Panther 2”, got featured on a track in Beyonce’s latest album “Renaissance”, was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Wait for you” on which she was featured, and later had her own song “Free mind” enter and climb the Billboard charts.

She recently just performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra where she gave a lit performance.

We all need to know the specific prayer Tem’s mum prayed because it is working very well.

For What? Is it for Eba? Is it for Garri? Is it for Beans and Dodo?

One of the best things about Nigerians is their ability to find humor in anything. Serious moments and conversations can turn into a hilarious TikTok trend overnight.

A speech given by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a particular section turned into not just a Tiktok sound but a whole song.

Many young Nigerians do not believe that Tinubu is fit to lead this country and he has come under a ton of ridicule. His speeches have not also helped much and also played into their already set feelings. Regardless, the former Governor of Lagos State still has quite a substantial amount of followers who are constantly rooting for him.

Mummy GO

Nigerians were shocked by the prophecies and beliefs of a controversial preacher, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, popularly known as Mummy G.O.

In December 2021, Mummy G.O’s ministry, Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church (RAPEC), gained viral popularity and controversy when she began preaching about things that will send everyone to hell.

In one of her sermons, she confessed that she was an executive/super agent of the highest level of darkness with Lucifer and that, before her arrest by Christ, she had sold firearms and pushed cocaine using a fly-carpet instead of normal transportation.

She stated that her beauty and figure 8 shape disappeared after she accepted Christ as her savior.

In one of her popular videos, she confessed that after she prayed and surrendered her life to Christ, she automatically became a virgin.

This and many of her other sermons got people talking, and some people made memes that made fun of her sermons.

Owo Church Massacre

On June 5, 2022, a mass shooting and bombing happened in a Catholic church in the Nigerian city of Owo, Ondo State. At least forty individuals were killed, with estimations as high as eighty. This was not a good day in the country.

The attack occurred at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the Owo local government area at approximately 11:30 a.m. as parishioners were attending Mass and celebrating Pentecost inside the church.

A gang of attackers entered the church while disguised as attendees and carrying firearm-laden luggage. A second group established positions outside the church. Outside the church, improvised explosive devices were detonated, and both gangs opened fire on worshipers. Those outside the church fired directly into it, while those masquerading as congregants opened fire from within.

Locking the main door, the armed men inside opened fire on anyone who moved. Additionally, gunfire struck bystanders. The footage of the interior of the church revealed victims’ bodies lying in pools of blood on the floor. Following the assault, the assailants left in a stolen Nissan Sunny.

Kuje Prison Attack

On July 5, 2022, gunmen attacked the Kuje Prison facility and freed hundreds of inmates, including suspected Boko Haram members. Over 800 prison inmates escaped during the attack.

ISWAP, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, claimed responsibility for the attack and later released a video of the incident.

106 inmates refused to leave the facility during the attack, while 28 inmates who left the facility voluntarily returned between July 6 and July 15.

The attack was very disturbing and embarrassing as it raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the security architecture in the country.