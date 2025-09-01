Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This weekend in Nigeria was filled with positive news, a great loss, and more news on the Big Brother Naija front, here’s what happened over the weekend.

Big Brother Naija Star, Phyna, Loses Sister

Singer Qdot Welcomes Baby

Asake Honored With A Coin Toss At The Major League Soccer Games.

Big Brother Naija 10/10 Adds Twist To Eliminations

Singer Lil Kesh Shares Health Update, After A Robbery Attempt Endangered his Life

Big Brother Naija Star, Phyna, Loses Sister

Phyna, winner of season 7 of big brother Naija, has lost her sister.

The sister of the reality star was hit by a Dangote truck a few weeks ago and had lost her legs to the accident, and was awaiting surgery to save her life, however, she has now passed away.

Singer Qdot Welcomes Baby

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Qdot has welcomed his first child. The singer took to his instagram to share the news about the birth of his child and also the name, “Iyanu”, he is yet to share the gender of the child.

Asake Honored With Coin Toss At The Major League Soccer Games

The “Joha” singer was honored with the chance to make the ceremonial coin toss at the recent major league soccer games between New York Red Bulls And Columbus.

Asake shared pictures and videos from the event on his instagram, captioning it “music gives you wings” which is a testament to his growth and success internationally.

Big Brother Naija 10/10 Adds Twist To Eliminations

On Sunday, 31st of August was an elimination night on the 10/10 edition of big brother Naija, however, none of the housemates were sent home.

Instead Ebuka quizzed the housemates about statements they had made about other housemates without their knowledge, causing a fight to break out amidst the elimination show, between Dede and Mide.

Eliminations are also reportedly paused for the time being, although the housemates are not aware of this.

Singer Lil Kesh Shares Health Update, After A Robbery Attempt Endangered his Life

Lil Kesh has shared a picture of himself to update fans on his recovery after a robbery attempt left him with critical injuries.

The singer was robbed in his car two weeks ago, with his multi-million naira chain stolen, and his neck and ear stabbed by the robbers.

He shared a picture to put the mind of his fans at ease, and to give an update on where he is at with his injuries.