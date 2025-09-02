Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Resident Doctors Issue 10-Day Strike Ultimatum to FG

Resident doctors issue 10-day strike ultimatum to FG

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Resident doctors issue 10-day strike ultimatum to FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government a 10-day ultimatum to meet its welfare demands or face a nationwide strike. The warning was issued on Monday after an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held virtually.

In a communiqué signed by its President, Dr. Tope Osundara, General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the association expressed disappointment that the government failed to meet earlier agreements despite repeated extensions.

NARD noted that it had first issued a three-week ultimatum in July, later extending it for another three weeks “in the interest of industrial harmony.” However, the doctors said the government’s continued failure to act has left them with no choice but to consider industrial action.

FG admits financial strain in foreign missions

The Federal Government has acknowledged that Nigeria’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad are facing financial and operational challenges, citing budgetary shortfalls and changes in foreign exchange policy as the main causes.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, admitted the strain has affected the smooth running of several missions. The challenges have led to delays in paying salaries of locally recruited staff, allowances for home-based officers, and rent owed to landlords and service providers.

The ministry assured that it is aware of the difficulties and is working to address the financial constraints to restore normal operations across Nigeria’s foreign missions.

FG promises 10-day repair timeline for Abuja–Kaduna rail tracks

The Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, has assured that repairs on the damaged sections of the Abuja–Kaduna railway will be completed within 10 days.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday after inspecting the derailment site, Alkali said the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has deployed staff who are working round the clock to restore the tracks.

The derailment, which occurred last Tuesday at Asham Station, destroyed parts of the tracks and some train coaches. The minister stressed that clearing and repair works are ongoing to ensure services resume quickly.

CMA CGM imposes $500 surcharge on cargo to Nigeria, West Africa

Nigerian importers may face higher costs this season as French shipping company CMA CGM has introduced a $500 peak season surcharge on cargo headed to Nigeria and other West African ports.

According to a notice on the company’s website, the surcharge applies to containers from North-East Asia, South-East Asia, China, and Hong Kong & Macau SAR. The levy takes effect on September 15 and will remain in place until further notice.

CMA CGM explained that the surcharge covers twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of both dry and reefer cargoes, specifically under short-term contracts.

Remi Tinubu urges supporters to donate towards National Library project

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has appealed to her supporters and well-wishers to direct their gifts towards the development of Nigeria’s national library as she prepares to celebrate her 65th birthday on September 21, 2025.

In a video shared on Monday by her media aide, Mrs. Tinubu said she has dedicated her birthday to God and would rather see contributions channeled into a meaningful cause than hosting a lavish celebration. She described the project as one that is dear to her heart.

The former senator encouraged her supporters to convert intended gifts into monetary donations to a designated account, stressing that such contributions would be the most valuable birthday gift she could receive.