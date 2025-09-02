How To Work From Home in Nigeria Despite Challenges

Working from home, popularly known as “Remote Work” has become a popular way of working, even in corporate settings. As the world becomes more digitalized, there is a surge of companies adjusting to remote work.

Challenges Facing Nigerian Remote Workers

Lack Of Community Building Time

While remote work has become a popular way to work, it comes with its challenges. A lot of people who work from home have spoken about how working from home has made it difficult for them to stay active, build a work community and a healthy working environment, since most of their work is online and there is rarely a chance to be in a physical space with their co workers.

Bad Electricity

Another disadvantage of working from home as a Nigerian is the worry about stable electricity. Remote work can be difficult if you do not have access to stable electricity and it could lead to a pile up of work that should be getting done if you are often unable to charge your devices properly.

Increase In The Possibility Of Overtime

One of the major disadvantages facing working from home in Nigeria is how working overtime has become a norm, employers expect remote workers to put in more time than the usual 9-5 because they believe it should be easier to work from home and it creates a shady work-life balance.

Benefits Of Remote Work

However, like with all jobs, Working from home has its benefits , and a lot of remote workers have detailed how much working from home has made their lives easier, and given them the chance to build a life outside the hustle and bustle of having a 9-5 that requires you to be out of your home.

While one of the major disadvantages of working from home is the reduction of mid day activities, and a lack of exercise, there are ways to keep active while maintaining a strict work structure, and ensuring that your productivity does not suffer. Some of them are;

Steps To Maintain Productivity By Working From Home

Going To Work Stations

While working from home requires you to actively in front of your devices, it does not limit you from choosing to work in places like work stations, quiet coffee shops and other places that you could easily interact with other people and also keep your body and mind active without the overall familiarity of being in a place you can easily access your bed.

Take Breaks

In corporate settings, and with physical work in Nigeria, there are schedules that include a chance to take a break so even as a remote worker in Nigeria, it is important to set time out for yourself to take a break, so you don’t burn out and lose momentum before the end of a work day.

Take Walks

The best part of being remote work in Nigeria is that you are in charge of your own schedule and you do not have to be glued to your device till the end of the work day, as it is possible to get your work done before it is required or to schedule it to a time that is more comfortable for you, since you do not have to deal with the chaos that comes with transportation in Nigeria.

Break Your Tasks Down Into Short Sessions And Different Time Frames

Working from home can be overwhelming but if you are able to set a time frame for each task and put them in different short sessions, it makes the work easier for you.

It will allow you to get your work done in different stages, at a more efficient pace, without the pressure of feeling like you have to get everything done at once.

Create Healthy Routines

It is easy to get carried away while working from home and being a remote worker, you easily forget that you are still working a 9-5 and it is okay to close up from work at the end of your work day, because you are working from home.

So it is important to ensure that your working hours remain your working hours and that you don’t extend them because you are in the comfort of your home. Start work when your working day begins, and end it when it ends.

How To Work From Home And Benefit From It

A lot of tech companies in Nigeria are willing to allow their employees to work from home, and even when it’s not a full week of working from home, there are hybrid settings in certain organizations.

All you have to do is search for jobs where you can easily work from the comfort of your home in Nigeria, and not have to worry about rushing to work at the start of the day or rushing back at closing hours.

One of the major benefits of working from home is how much it saves you on transportation, especially as someone who lives in Nigeria and often has to deal with the hike in transportation costs and the stress that comes with commuting.

It also helps with helping you maintain a better work-life balance because you have more time to yourself and you are more in control of your working hours.

Remote work has many advantages and as the work continues to evolve, there will be more companies and industries in Nigeria jumping on the train of remote work as the favored form of employment.