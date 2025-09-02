Events Happening In Lagos This Week (September 2nd – 6th)

It’s another week in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from art therapies, to raves, theatre plays, and karaoke and taco parties.

Always Outside

Happening on the 2nd of September, at Griot Social House, this event is the perfect one for lovers of good food and good music in a club-like atmosphere.

House Therapy

This event is happening on September 2nd, at mantra Lagos and is the perfect mid week event to attend if you have no time for weekend festivities.

Karaoke, Tequila Taco Tuesdays

Happening on the 2nd of September, this is the perfect event to party, show your karaoke prowess and enjoy good food.

The Groove Xperience; PH In Lagos

This event is the perfect event for music lovers who enjoy an opportunity to meet new people, and it is happening on the 4th of September.

ExpLoRas

Happening on the 5th of September, this event is catered for those interested in exploring Lagos on a bus. It comes with a promise of good fun, a chance to network and other fun activities.

Sunset At Amah

Happening on the 5th of September, this is the perfect event for ravers and lovers of house music and it’s happening from 5pm till midnight.

Bookhive Lagos

Happening on the 6th of September, this is the perfect weekend event for book lovers and it is happening by 12pm at Cafeone, in Unilag.

Building Block Therapy

Happening on the 6th of September, this event is the perfect one for art lovers and creatives who enjoy an opportunity to be creative in a lighthearted space.

Home Advantage Cookout

Happening on Saturday, the 6th of September, this event is the perfect daytime event for family bonding and the perfect place to enjoy good food.

Super Story

This is the perfect event for lovers of art and theatre, and it is happening on the 6th of September.