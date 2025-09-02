Events Happening In Lagos This Week (September 2nd – 6th)

It’s another week in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from art therapies, to raves, theatre plays, and karaoke and taco parties.
- Always Outside
Happening on the 2nd of September, at Griot Social House, this event is the perfect one for lovers of good food and good music in a club-like atmosphere.
- House Therapy
This event is happening on September 2nd, at mantra Lagos and is the perfect mid week event to attend if you have no time for weekend festivities.
- Karaoke, Tequila Taco Tuesdays
Happening on the 2nd of September, this is the perfect event to party, show your karaoke prowess and enjoy good food.
- The Groove Xperience; PH In Lagos
This event is the perfect event for music lovers who enjoy an opportunity to meet new people, and it is happening on the 4th of September.
- ExpLoRas
Happening on the 5th of September, this event is catered for those interested in exploring Lagos on a bus. It comes with a promise of good fun, a chance to network and other fun activities.
- Sunset At Amah
Happening on the 5th of September, this is the perfect event for ravers and lovers of house music and it’s happening from 5pm till midnight.
- Bookhive Lagos
Happening on the 6th of September, this is the perfect weekend event for book lovers and it is happening by 12pm at Cafeone, in Unilag.
- Building Block Therapy
Happening on the 6th of September, this event is the perfect one for art lovers and creatives who enjoy an opportunity to be creative in a lighthearted space.
- Home Advantage Cookout
Happening on Saturday, the 6th of September, this event is the perfect daytime event for family bonding and the perfect place to enjoy good food.
- Super Story
This is the perfect event for lovers of art and theatre, and it is happening on the 6th of September.
