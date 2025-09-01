Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Orders GenCos to Implement Free Governor Control to Curb Grid Collapse

FG orders GenCos to implement Free Governor Control to curb grid collapse

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG orders GenCos to implement Free Governor Control to curb grid collapse

The Federal Government has directed all electricity generation companies (GenCos) connected to the national grid to activate Free Governor Control (FGC) on their generating units. The directive, issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), takes effect on September 1, 2025, and aims to address frequent grid collapses.

FGC allows turbine governors to automatically adjust output in response to grid frequency changes, thereby stabilizing electricity supply. According to the order, GenCos must fully comply with the integration and activation of FGC on all generating units by November 30, 2025.

NERC warned that defaulters would face strict sanctions, including a 10% penalty on invoices for non-compliant units and possible disconnection from the grid if a unit records 90 consecutive days of non-compliance.

Union Bank completes merger with Titan Trust Bank

Union Bank of Nigeria has officially completed its merger with Titan Trust Bank Limited after securing final approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The deal, which began in 2021 with a Share Sale Agreement, marks a major milestone for the 107-year-old institution.

Under the merger terms, Union Bank has fully absorbed Titan Trust Bank’s assets and operations, while Titan Trust ceases to exist as a separate entity. The combined institution will continue to operate under the Union Bank brand.

With over 293 branches, 937 ATMs, and improved digital platforms, the bank says the merger will boost its ability to serve retail, SME, and corporate customers, blending Union Bank’s legacy with Titan Trust’s innovation to drive sustainable growth and financial inclusion.

Reps deny rift over Speaker Abbas, fault media report

The House of Representatives has dismissed claims of a plot against Speaker Abbas Tajudeen over delays in constituency project funding, describing the report as misleading and unfounded.

In a statement by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi Jr., the House criticized the media outlet for presenting informal remarks from WhatsApp groups as if they reflected the official position of lawmakers. He stressed that such claims were taken out of context.

Rotimi further stated that the 10th Assembly remains united under Speaker Abbas, noting that despite political, ethnic, and religious differences, members are committed to working together in the interest of Nigerians.

APC Media network warns Jonathan against 2027 presidential bid

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Network has cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan against contesting the 2027 presidential election, claiming it is a strategy to reduce the South-South’s support for President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement by its Director-General, Iniobong John, the group said Jonathan was among those being considered after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South. It, however, urged him to resist what it called “evil machinations” that could lead to another political loss.

The APC Media Network further argued that Jonathan stood little chance of defeating an incumbent president, warning that his involvement would only weaken his political base without yielding meaningful results.

Debate grows over ban on graduation ceremonies in some Nigerian States

Graduation ceremonies, long seen as a tradition of joy and accomplishment for students, are now facing restrictions in some Nigerian states. Authorities argue that while these events symbolize success, they have also become avenues for excesses that overshadow their purpose.

Concerns raised include excessive spending by parents, indecent dressing, rowdiness, vandalism, and safety hazards linked to some celebrations. These challenges, according to state governments, have turned what should be a dignified milestone into problematic gatherings.

As a result, some states have either banned or heavily regulated graduation ceremonies. The development has sparked debate on the need for responsible organization, with many insisting that the ceremonies should be preserved as meaningful celebrations of academic achievement rather than scrapped entirely.