Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Unfolded This Week

This week has been filled with good news on all fronts, from celebrity marriage announcements, album drops and baby announcements. It has been a mostly positive week.

Toke Makinwa Welcomes Baby

Falz Announces Engagement

Tiwa Savage Drops New Album

ASUU Threatens Strike

Comedian Lasisi Elenu Expecting Second Child With Wife

Toke Makinwa Welcomes Baby

The media personality and entrepreneur has given birth, Toke Makinwa shared the news of the birth of her daughter on her social media accounts, and received prayers and well wishes from her fans.

This news is coming less than a month after she announced her pregnancy, she also shared the name of her daughter, “Yakira Eliana”.

Falz Announces Engagement

Falz took social media by surprise when he announced his marital plans, with pre wedding pictures of him and his wife to be.

The singer’s announcement comes just a few months after he said he had no intention to be married.

Tiwa Savage Drops New Album

Singer Tiwa Savage has released her new album titled “This Is Personal”. The 15 track album dropped on August 29th and has already captured the heart of her listeners.

ASUU Threatens Strike

Just a month after the last strike, ASUU has once again threatened a strike action over unpaid fees.

The association has threatened a suspension on academic activities that will rival all other strikes in recent times, if their terms are not met within three weeks.

Comedian Lasisi Elenu Expecting Second Child With Wife

Lasisi shared with his Instagram followers on Friday that he and his wife are expecting a baby. This is the second child for the happy couple and it comes three years after the birth of their daughter.