Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Records 8,692 Domestic and Sexual Violence Cases in One Year

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos records 8,692 domestic and sexual violence cases in one year

Lagos State recorded 8,692 cases of domestic and sexual violence between August 2024 and July 2025, according to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).

Speaking at a media parley to mark Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month in Ikeja, Pedro said domestic violence was the most common offence, with 3,685 cases recorded. He stressed that abuse affects all age groups, noting that the youngest survivor was an 18-month-old child, while the oldest was a 79-year-old adult.

Pedro, represented by the State Solicitor-General, Hameed Oyenuga, added that within the period under review, Lagos secured over 140 convictions and issued six restraining orders to protect survivors.

₦59bn disbursed to 600,000 students under NELFUND – NOA

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has revealed that the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed ₦59 billion, reaching over 600,000 students in public tertiary institutions across the country.

Issa-Onilu said the initiative is part of efforts to support education financing. He added that the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, alongside partners, is set to provide an additional ₦110 billion to assist 150,000 young people nationwide.

Represented by the NOA’s Director of Legal Services, Mr. Williams Dogo, Issa-Onilu also announced the launch of five nationwide campaigns focused on promoting government policies, strengthening national values, improving security awareness, and enhancing disaster preparedness.

Professors demand ₦2.5m minimum monthly salary amidst ASUU protests

Some Nigerian professors are calling for their salaries to be increased to at least ₦2.5 million per month, describing their current pay as unsustainable.

The demand comes as protests erupted on several university campuses on Tuesday, with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) criticizing the Federal Government’s delay in implementing the renegotiated 2009 FGN–ASUU agreement.

Currently, professors earn about ₦500,000 monthly. Many lecturers lament poor living conditions, with some forced to share quarters and others competing with students for limited spaces in university buses.

Tinubu approves lifetime salary for senior interior ministry officers

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved lifetime salary benefits for senior officers of agencies under the ministry.

According to a statement signed by PO Abraham, head of corporate services, the policy covers officers retiring at the rank of deputy controller, comptroller, or commandant-general. Tunji-Ojo revealed the development during the 2025 ministerial retreat on Thursday.

He said the initiative is aimed at improving personnel welfare and ensuring that officers who serve with distinction do not retire into poverty. The minister also highlighted other reforms under Tinubu’s administration, including the clearance of over 50,000 pending promotions in the last two years.

Lawyer sues Sanwo-Olu for blocking him on X

Human rights lawyer Festus Ogun has filed a suit against Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for blocking him on the social media platform X.

In the case before the Federal High Court in Lagos, Ogun argued that the governor’s action was “unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a violation” of his rights to freedom of expression and freedom from discrimination based on political opinion.

He claimed Sanwo-Olu blocked him in 2021 after he criticized government policies and demanded accountability for the October 2020 #EndSARS killings.

Ogun is asking the court to declare the governor’s action unlawful, order a public apology to be published on Sanwo-Olu’s verified X account, and acknowledge the emotional trauma the block caused him.