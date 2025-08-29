The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

The Serpent’s Gift

This movie depicts the life of a businessman’s wife after his sudden death, as she battles with greedy and ruthless in-laws. It is available for viewing in Cinemas

Caught Stealing

A man finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of gangsters who all want to harm him after being tasked by his neighbor to watch his cat for a few days. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Nobody 2

A workaholic assassin takes his family on a vacation but soon after finds himself caught in the middle of a corrupt enterprise and in the focus of a blood thirsty crime boss. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Roses

Cracks begin to appear in the marriage of a seemingly happy couple when the career of the husband takes a nosedive and that of the wife’s takes off, setting off a fierce battle between the two. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

When a talented chef time travels into an era with a tyrant king, her modern style of cooking saves her life and captivates his attention but she is not without danger of the royal lifestyle. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

My Life With The Walter Boys

After having her life changed by a tragedy, a teenager has to navigate life after moving in with her guardian’s family in a small town and there she learns new lessons about life. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Rivers Of Fate

A mother must partner with a river pirate to rescue her teenage daughter who has been kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Thursday Murder Club

Four Retirees devote their time to solving old murders for fun but their fun takes a sharp turn when they find themselves caught in a real ongoing murder case. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

A Navy SEAL finds himself involved in a risky CIA operation and is caught in a web where he has to explore morally grey areas. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

007: Road To A Million

Nine pairs of individuals must go on a global adventure with bond inspired challenges in order to have a chance at winning life changing money. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.