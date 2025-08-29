Article

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (August 29-31)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from game nights, to art events, daytime raves and beach parties. 

  1. The Big Birthday 

Happening on the 29th of August, this tropical themed party is dedicated to August celebrants and it is happening at Pop Landmark, by 7pm.

  1. Revamp Fest

This wellness and revamp event is the perfect event to attend for people who enjoy pop ups, outfit revamps, and wellness exercises and it is happening on the 29th of August. 

  1. Jigsaw Puzzle Competition 

This is the perfect competitive event for people who enjoy playing high stake games, and who enjoy jigsaw puzzles. It is happening on the 30th of August. 

  1. Dorm Room Disco: Tales From Ijanikin

Happening at Alliance Francaise on the 30th of August, this is the perfect event for people who enjoy storytelling and book themed events. 

  1. Omo Eko Listening Party

Happening at Freedom Park, this is the perfect event for lovers of live music and the talking drum to listen to new music and connect with nature. It is happening on the 30th of August. 

  1. Summer Bonfire Fest

Happening on the 30th of August, this summer fest features games of ping pong, tugs of war, paint balling and several other games. It is the perfect nighttime event for people who enjoy games at the beach. 

  1. Lagos, Coffee, Groove at Brew House

This daytime party happening at Brew House is the perfect daytime event for lovers of Afrohouse and parties who cannot make it to nighttime parties and it is happening on the 30th of August. 

  1. Summer Serenade 

If you have been looking for the perfect way to close out the summer and end the month with a bang, Summer Serenade happening on the 31st of August at Sol Beach is the perfect place to be.

  1. CTRL P

This paint, play, poetry and party event is the perfect niche event for artists who enjoy partying and creating art in the same space and it is happening on the 31st of August.

  1. Lagos Trivia Night 

Happening on the 31st of August, this event is the perfect event for competitive spirits who also want to socialize and meet new people. It is happening at Pop Landmark.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 28, 2025

5 Things To Do In Lagos Before August Ends

The month is coming to a close, but Lagos has not run out of events, exhibitions and plays happening. In ...

YNaija August 27, 2025

Group-themed Activities To Do With Friends

Lagos is filled with events to spend the day doing, especially as a couple but with group themed activities, with ...

YNaija August 22, 2025

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (August 22nd-24th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from karaoke nights, to day and night raves ...

YNaija August 19, 2025

Events Happening In Lagos This Week

It’s another week in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from game nights, to raves, art classes and ...

YNaija August 15, 2025

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (August 15– 17)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from game nights, to beach nights, raves and ...

YNaija August 12, 2025

Where To Stay: Top 5 Hotels to Spend a Night on the Mainland

There are a number of hotels on the mainland, with great customer services, incredible hospitality and amazing architecture. In this ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail