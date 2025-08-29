Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (August 29-31)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from game nights, to art events, daytime raves and beach parties.

The Big Birthday

Happening on the 29th of August, this tropical themed party is dedicated to August celebrants and it is happening at Pop Landmark, by 7pm.

Revamp Fest

This wellness and revamp event is the perfect event to attend for people who enjoy pop ups, outfit revamps, and wellness exercises and it is happening on the 29th of August.

Jigsaw Puzzle Competition

This is the perfect competitive event for people who enjoy playing high stake games, and who enjoy jigsaw puzzles. It is happening on the 30th of August.

Dorm Room Disco: Tales From Ijanikin

Happening at Alliance Francaise on the 30th of August, this is the perfect event for people who enjoy storytelling and book themed events.

Omo Eko Listening Party

Happening at Freedom Park, this is the perfect event for lovers of live music and the talking drum to listen to new music and connect with nature. It is happening on the 30th of August.

Summer Bonfire Fest

Happening on the 30th of August, this summer fest features games of ping pong, tugs of war, paint balling and several other games. It is the perfect nighttime event for people who enjoy games at the beach.

Lagos, Coffee, Groove at Brew House

This daytime party happening at Brew House is the perfect daytime event for lovers of Afrohouse and parties who cannot make it to nighttime parties and it is happening on the 30th of August.

Summer Serenade

If you have been looking for the perfect way to close out the summer and end the month with a bang, Summer Serenade happening on the 31st of August at Sol Beach is the perfect place to be.

CTRL P

This paint, play, poetry and party event is the perfect niche event for artists who enjoy partying and creating art in the same space and it is happening on the 31st of August.

Lagos Trivia Night

Happening on the 31st of August, this event is the perfect event for competitive spirits who also want to socialize and meet new people. It is happening at Pop Landmark.