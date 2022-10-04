Legendary singer, Asa sues Joeboy for N300 million over copyright infringement

Nigerian musician Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has issued a copyright infringement warning to Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, also known as Joeboy.

She stated that his freshly released song, Contour, was plagiarized from her recording of a musical composition from September 22, 2020.

In a letter delivered via her management to Joeboy, the female singer demanded N300 million and a sixty percent (60%) publishing split on the song.

Asa asked that the song be taken down within twenty-four (24) hours from all DSPs and other platforms. She also asked for a written apology.

The letter read in part; ”It has been brought to our attention that your newly released song, Contour (the “Song”), infringes on the copyright of our Client, as recorded/captured in a musical composition (the “Composition”) which she created in a recording session, which took place on 22 September 2020, with the producer of the Song, Alageu Michael Chidozie (p.k.a Tempoe) in attendance.

It added; ”We hereby demand that you immediately remove the Song from all DSPs and any other platforms within twenty-four (24) hours of your receipt of this letter, with a written apology issued to our Client as well as halt any additional infringements of our Composition, including any other infringements.

We also demand that the sum of N300,000,000 (Three Hundred Million Naira) as well as a 60% (sixty percent) publishing split on the Song be assigned to our Client.”

Joeboy took to his Instagram account in response to the letter.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the dispute between the two artists.

Tempoe sued Asa and now Asa is suing Joeboy for copyright infringement. Nigeria music industry is on a roll! — BASITO (@itzbasito) October 4, 2022

Shout out to Toni Braxton 😂our artistes now doing the exact thing she did to Burna Boy



Joeboy said cause he dey preach love and light, Asa think say he be soft meat 😭😭 — ✞𝕍𝕒𝕃𝕖ℕ𝕋𝕚ℕ𝕖💜 (@RealStarboyVal) October 4, 2022

Nigerians will praise Tony Brixton for collecting her 60% but will attack Asa for demanding for wats hers



She has the right to do watever she wants with her project..Joeboy should have negotiated if truly he sampled, be it little or not! https://t.co/6XqHX61SPj — BIG LOL Donn BAD TO ME👄 (@Paulondonn) October 4, 2022

Joeboy knows what sampling is.. Bad bunny credited him for sampling his song.. he got his royalties… how Asa go dey blame him for producer wey give him beat for song that is not released anywhere is the funniest thing I Have seen today 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Miracleada✈ // Joeboy //Burnaboy (@TeamMiracleada4) October 4, 2022