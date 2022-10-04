Legendary singer, Asa sues Joeboy for N300 million over copyright infringement

Nigerian musician Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has issued a copyright infringement warning to Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, also known as Joeboy.

She stated that his freshly released song, Contour, was plagiarized from her recording of a musical composition from September 22, 2020.

In a letter delivered via her management to Joeboy, the female singer demanded N300 million and a sixty percent (60%) publishing split on the song.

Asa asked that the song be taken down within twenty-four (24) hours from all DSPs and other platforms. She also asked for a written apology.

The letter read in part; ”It has been brought to our attention that your newly released song, Contour (the “Song”), infringes on the copyright of our Client, as recorded/captured in a musical composition (the “Composition”) which she created in a recording session, which took place on 22 September 2020, with the producer of the Song, Alageu Michael Chidozie (p.k.a Tempoe) in attendance.

It added; ”We hereby demand that you immediately remove the Song from all DSPs and any other platforms within twenty-four (24) hours of your receipt of this letter, with a written apology issued to our Client as well as halt any additional infringements of our Composition, including any other infringements.

We also demand that the sum of N300,000,000 (Three Hundred Million Naira) as well as a 60% (sixty percent) publishing split on the Song be assigned to our Client.”

Joeboy took to his Instagram account in response to the letter.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the dispute between the two artists.

