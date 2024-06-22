Simi Reconnects with Falz in the Studio for New Single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi has reconnected with her close friend and musical partner, Falz, once again in the studio as they drop a smashing single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ off her new and upcoming album, “Lost and Found,” which is set for release on July 5.

The duet, Falz and Simi, have always had a “Chemistry” in the studio as people always thought they were together or meant to be before the announcement of her relationship with her husband and soulmate, Adekunle Gold.

With several hit songs under their names, it seems Simi and Falz are not done with the music industry, as Falz was welcomed into the Kosoko family, having just recently featured Adekunle Gold on his song.

In the ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ music video, Falz makes an interesting request of Adekunle Gold, which gives the viewers a hearty laugh as the duo (Simi and Falz) leave a nostalgic feeling in their songs as they once did.

Simi’s album “Lost and Found” will be released on all streaming platforms on July 5, but till then, enjoy the new music ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’.