Simi Reconnects with Falz in the Studio for New Single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Simi and Falz in 'Borrow Me Your Baby'

Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi has reconnected with her close friend and musical partner, Falz, once again in the studio as they drop a smashing single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ off her new and upcoming album, “Lost and Found,” which is set for release on July 5.

The duet, Falz and Simi, have always had a Chemistry in the studio as people always thought they were together or meant to be before the announcement of her relationship with her husband and soulmate, Adekunle Gold.

With several hit songs under their names, it seems Simi and Falz are not done with the music industry, as Falz was welcomed into the Kosoko family, having just recently featured Adekunle Gold on his song.

In the ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ music video, Falz makes an interesting request of Adekunle Gold, which gives the viewers a hearty laugh as the duo (Simi and Falz) leave a nostalgic feeling in their songs as they once did.

Simi’s album “Lost and Found” will be released on all streaming platforms on July 5, but till then, enjoy the new music ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka November 16, 2023

Erigga Gives Insight Into This “Bad 5 Years” Music Deal

Nigerian music rapper Erhiga Agariubie (Erigga) revealed that he has not been in his best space for the past five ...

Abraham Isaac October 20, 2023

Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 18, 2023

Seyi Shay Announces Date for New Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua (Seyi Shay) has announced that she will release her first mixtape since her last song, ...

Abraham Isaac October 13, 2023

Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 13, 2023

Ice Spice Collaborates With Rema for New Song, Pretty Girl

American rapper Ice Spice has collaborated with Nigerian artist Rema on her latest single, Pretty Girl. The two trending musicians ...

Abraham Isaac October 12, 2023

New Music: Mayorkun Makes a Comeback To the Music Scene With Upcoming Ep “Love…For Free”

After a very long self-appointed “sabbatical”, Mayorkun prepares to make an immense comeback with his upcoming EP, “Love…For Free”. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail