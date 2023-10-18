Seyi Shay Announces Date for New Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua (Seyi Shay) has announced that she will release her first mixtape since her last song, Bobo.

The award-winning singer has been on her UK club tour since July 2023, and she took to Instagram to inform her 1 million followers about her excitement for her new mixtape, which will be released on Friday, 20.

The Right Now singer has denied her fans fantastic music for long enough, and the market craves the artist’s unique voice.

The title of her new mixtape is Feels Like Home Vol. 1, and you can presave here.