Adebola Williams Releases Volume Two of ‘African Power Girls’, Dedicates Latest Edition to Daughter

Inspiring the future generations of the girl child remains a steadfast mission for author and media entrepreneur, Adebola Williams, as he releases the second edition of his book, ‘African Power Girls’ to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

‘African Power Girls’ is an insightful book that dives into the heroic and extraordinary lives of African amazons, spotlighting their exploits and feats as they traversed through a myriad of challenges.

For Adebola Williams, the second edition of this book is the culmination of his love and passion for empowering the African Girl Child. “The second edition of this book was borne out of a place of love. Love for my newborn daughter; love for the millions of female children needing that extra push to overcome the many challenges before them. This is because we live in a part of the world where the majority of girl children have been relegated to the background.

“This book, therefore, serves two purposes: as a source of encouragement to the many female children needing that extra validation, and as a source of admonishment and reminder to the rest of the society, and the world at large, that for the total development of the society, there is a need to place emphasis of the girl child, just as it has been for their male counterparts.”

For the media entrepreneur, the ‘African Power Girl’ encompasses a tinge of love and hope for his newborn. “I want this book to remind my daughter — and every other hopeful girl out there — that other generations of extraordinary women before them have done exploits. I want them to constantly understand and remind themselves that they can do more and become positive stories for unborn generations.”

This edition features African amazons such as President Samia Suhulu of Tanzania, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala of Nigeria, Esther Mahlangu of South Africa, Natalie El Moutawakel of Morocco, Rose Leke of Cameroon, Chief Justice Martha Koome of Kenya, Oby Ezekwesili of Nigeria, Tererai Trent of Zimbabwe, amongst others.

