Adebola Williams launches book to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child

In commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child, Pan African Entrepreneur, Adebola Williams has released a self-published children’s book capturing the lives of notable women of African origin.

Williams, through his book, ‘African Power Girls’ seeks to underscore the notion of positivity, diversity, and inspiration among young girls who are daily faced with inequality, chauvinism, and misogyny.

“I got the inspiration for this book while trying to purchase inspirational publications for my goddaughters,” said Williams. “I realised that I was unable to find a suitable African story book that told the stories of women who had conquered their world so that young people can emulate.”.

“This book is the first in a series of three books highlighting powerful women in Africa,” he added.

Going as far back as the 1900s, each page of the book showcases the strength, freedom, challenges, and victory of spotlighted female legends.

African Power Girls is for kids, especially young girls seeking great exposure and inspiration to follow their purpose, succeed in their chosen careers, and fulfil their mission. Additionally, it is for parents who want their children to establish a deep connection to their rich heritage.

“As a chief storyteller for several brands, individuals, and corporations across the continent, it is an integral part of my mission to tell stories about, and for Africa. Therefore it has been a delight to tell the stories of our great women, especially as a catalyst to raising many more like them,” he concluded.

Adebola Williams co-founded and runs RED | For Africa, the continent’s largest portfolio of media and storytelling brands engaging the youth. He uses storytelling strategies to change human behaviour towards ideas, brands, and people.

Adebola and his team at RED | For Africa currently consults for individuals and corporates across the continent.