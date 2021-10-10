Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn

The highly anticipated reality television game show, Gulder Ultimate Search, is roughly a week from making its epic comeback and the producers are making some interesting moves to make the new season a hit. The 12th season of the show, themed The Age of Craftsmanship has been slated to commence October 16, barring any new development, and the first new twist the show revealed is a change of host.

Toke Makinwa would be taking Chidi Mokeme‘s position as anchor of the show.

The revelation was interesting to say the least, and as far as the idea of giving the show a new outlook goes, they couldn’t have gone in a better direction. However, fans don’t exactly know what to make of the switch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUz_tHigqRP/

While it is a given that Toke is one of the country’s most prolific TV hosts, it’s hard to really picture Toke as the gritty, roughnecked athletic host the show needs.

Toke as the host of one of TV’s most physically demanding game shows may be more of a difficult sell than Chidi was. At the very least, Chidi did look the part, and his roles in movies already painted him in the light of a tough guy.

In the end it is a welcomed idea, as Toke has a history of livening up any show she is asked to host, and seeing as she is not participating in the tasks itself, then there isn’t much of an issue with the move. However, fans are still torn, and we would have to wait till the show begins to see not just how well Toke does, and whether the audience would become more receptive to the idea of Toke hosting GUS.