BAP Announces It Has Begun Filming of Wire Wire, A Star-Studded Movie

BAP Productions, a movie and theatrical production company, announced that it had begun the shooting of its latest project, Wire Wire, which promises to feature lots of star-studded celebrities.

As the name of the movie suggests, Wire Wire is about a corporate fraud scheme. It features a talented cast like Bisola Aiyeola, Bucci Franklin, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Boma Akpore, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Erica Nlewedim, Lasisi Elenu, Lilian Afegbai, Neo Akpofure, and Olarotimi Michael Fakunle.

With a carefully curated cast like this, Wire Wire is set to keep its audience at the edge of their seats with this fast-paced drama directed by Bolanle Austen Peters.

