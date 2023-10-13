Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt. 

  • Rora: BOJ & Ajebutter 22
  • Mumu: DJ Neptune & Joeboy
  • Feel Your Body: Darkoo ft Oxlade
  • All My Life (Burna Boy Remix): Lil Durk, J Cole, Burna Boy
  • Pretty Girl: Ice Spice & Rema
  • Party: Basketmouth & Peruzzi
  • Fefe ne Fefe: Mr Eazi
  • Balenciaga: Medikal & Mayorkun
  • Ngozi: Ric Hassani
  • Sunny: Ugoccie
  • Sarafina: WurlD
  • Next To Me: Runda & Cheque ft Psycho YP
  • Don’t say Much: Skales
  • Blood on the Dance Floor: Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale
  • Pidgin & English: Bnxn
  • Je M’apelle: Darkoo & Davido
  • Feel: Davido
  • My Brother: Bella Shmurda
  • Scars: Killervybez
  • Denge II: King Perry, Runtown & Shatta Wale 
  • Shayo: Marvis LA ft Ice Prince
  • Ndi Ike: Falz, Flavour & Odumodublvck 
  • Oscroh (Pepperline): Shallipopi
  • Lowkey: Mayorkun
  • My G: Kizz Daniel
  • Cryptocurrency: Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Enjoy!

