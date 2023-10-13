Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt.

Rora: BOJ & Ajebutter 22

Mumu: DJ Neptune & Joeboy

Feel Your Body: Darkoo ft Oxlade

All My Life (Burna Boy Remix): Lil Durk, J Cole, Burna Boy

Pretty Girl: Ice Spice & Rema

Party: Basketmouth & Peruzzi

Fefe ne Fefe: Mr Eazi

Balenciaga: Medikal & Mayorkun

Ngozi: Ric Hassani

Sunny: Ugoccie

Sarafina: WurlD

Next To Me: Runda & Cheque ft Psycho YP

Don’t say Much: Skales

Blood on the Dance Floor: Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale

Pidgin & English: Bnxn

Je M’apelle: Darkoo & Davido

Feel: Davido

My Brother: Bella Shmurda

Scars: Killervybez

Denge II: King Perry, Runtown & Shatta Wale

Shayo: Marvis LA ft Ice Prince

Ndi Ike: Falz, Flavour & Odumodublvck

Oscroh (Pepperline): Shallipopi

Lowkey: Mayorkun

My G: Kizz Daniel

Cryptocurrency: Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Enjoy!