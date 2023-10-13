Weekend Watchlist: Top Ten Movies/Series to see this Weekend  

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging. Our mantra is “no dull moment.” So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

The Fall of The House of Usher

This is one horror-drama series you don’t want to miss. To secure their fortunes, two ruthless siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher, build a pharmaceutical company into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. However, secrets are unraveled when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start to die mysteriously, one by one.

The Burial

Set in the late 1990s, The Burial movie is based on the true story of lawyer Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe’s lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company. It stars Jamie Foxx as Gary, and Tommy Lee Jones as O’Keefe. Willie E. Gary, an unconventional personal injury lawyer with an impressive track record, helps financially troubled funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe sue a large funeral home company, the Loewen Group, over a contractual dispute.

Ijogbon

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed and produced by the award-winning Kunle Afolayan, Ijogbon is a culturally rich, family adventure movie set in the Southwestern part of Nigeria. The story follows four teenagers (Three boys and One girl), who stumble upon a bag of uncut diamonds and conceal it. However, they begin to suffer the consequences of their actions as others come looking for the bounty.

Totally Killer

Thirty-five years after the murder of three teenagers, a serial killer returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. When 17-year-old Jamie comes in contact with the masked criminal, she accidentally time-travels back to 1987. Forced to navigate the unfamiliarities of the past, she teams up with her teenage mother to track down the murderer before he hurts anyone.

Pact of Silence

Brenda is a successful influencer — but that wasn’t always the case. She was abandoned by her biological mother at birth and grew up on the streets. Now she’s on a mission to find out who left her for dead. What she knows: The headmistress of the school her bio mom went to once helped four teens get rid of a baby. So Brenda’s tracking them down, one by one, to exact her revenge. With intense scenes and bone-chilling suspense, this Mexican thriller is sure to get you pumped up this weekend.

The Mill

It’s crazy how a life you once enjoyed can take a turn for the worse. A rising star in a mega-corporation devoted to his family and fixated on his career mysteriously wakes up in an open-air prison cell with only an old grist mill. Forced to work as a beast of burden, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.

Merry Men 3

The Merry Men are back and this time with more action! Directed by Moses Inywang, the third part of the Merry Men franchise titled “Nemesis” follows the story of the Merry Men and their new nemesis, Dafe, a former member of the group. After being left behind in Russia, Dafe seeks revenge from the Merry Men. He also hunts down corrupt politicians as he believes that the group has failed in executing its duties.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Lovers of the popular action series “24” would be excited to see Kiefer Sutherland “Jack Bauer” in this new movie. A war-drama series, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial follows the court proceedings of a naval officer who stands trial for mutiny after taking command of the “Caine” ship. In his defense, he felt that the captain was acting in an unstable way, thereby putting the ship and crew in danger. However, as the court-martial proceeds, his defending lawyer begins to doubt if it was indeed a mutiny.

Awareness

This Spanish-American sci-fi thriller follows the life of a teenager (Ian) who lives with his father on the outskirts of town. They survive by running small scams, using Ian’s ability to generate visual illusions and manipulate unsuspecting victims. However, things get complicated when his powers get out of control in public. Now, rival organizations are on his tail, looking to exploit his powers.

In the Fire

A doctor from New York (Amber Heard) travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village’s woes. This movie is a triggering flick that will keep you glued to your screens.