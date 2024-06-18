Watch Adekunle Gold Open Up About Sickle Cell Advocacy on CNN’s African Voices Change Makers

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold opened up in an interview with CNN, discussing living with a sickle cell and his advocacy in Africa.

The Afrobeats singer, AG Baby, was interviewed by Larry Madowo of CNN African Voices Changemakers during his visit to Kigali, Rwanda, where he was scheduled to perform at the 2024 Basketball Africa League Final.

AG Baby explained that living with sickle cell has impacted his life and inspired some of his dreams. He said he was now at the stage where he could use his voice to advocate for people living with sickle cell.