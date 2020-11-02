‘Don’t be afraid, come for dialogue’- Buhari urges youths, WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerian youths to end street protests and participate in meaningful dialogue with government aimed at comprehensive reforms to end all forms of police brutality against Nigerians.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President, represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, spoke at the maiden National Youth Day programme with the theme “Invest in the youth, secure our future” held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said, “You must realise that protests cannot last indefinitely. My government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you. However, the fact of the matter is that other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with. Every successful protest movement the world over has understood that there comes a time when activity must move from the street to the negotiation table. That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it”

WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results Monday

The West African Examinations Council has announced that the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination would be released on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The update was given on Sunday, via the WAEC official handle on Twitter.

“This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am,” it said.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu lifts curfew in Lagos

Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, ordered the total lift on the curfew imposed in the state, with immediate effect.

However, the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to curb the spread of the pandemic remains.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, citing Sanwo-Olu, it said: “Residents are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful,”

Lagos pays N1.3bn to set of retirees

The Lagos State Government has paid, over N1 billion into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA’s) of 246 retirees in the state’s public service for October.

Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr Babalola Obilana, disclosed the information in a statement on Sunday in Lagos; stating that “A total of one billion, three million, three hundred and seventy-four thousand, three hundred and seventy-two Naira, sixty-eight kobo was paid,”

He added that the beneficiaries, included employees from the mainstream service, Local Government Service, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and other parastatals of the state government.

NCDC confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases

111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-49

FCT-30

Rivers-11

Plateau-10

Ogun-4

Kaduna-3

Oyo-3

Osun-1



62,964 confirmed

58,790 discharged

1,146 deaths pic.twitter.com/m0m6Dr5E6C — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 1, 2020