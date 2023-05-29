There’ll be no excuses, I’ll live up to expectations -Tinubu; US delegation, African leaders arrive Abuja ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

There’ll be no excuses, I’ll live up to expectations -Tinubu

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu expressed his determination to fulfill the expectations of Nigerians and deliver on his promises during an Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night held at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Despite the challenges of corruption, poverty, and policy inconsistencies, Tinubu vowed to steer Nigeria towards growth.

Addressing the distinguished guests, Tinubu highlighted the lessons that Nigeria’s democracy has taught Africa and the world: resilience, determination, courage, and love in diversity. He assured his predecessors and fellow leaders that he would seek their support whenever needed, emphasizing that he would not let his height deter him from achieving his goals.

Acknowledging the country’s past stumbles, Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria would remain united and unbroken. He pledged to combat corruption, poverty, and policy inconsistencies, asserting that he had willingly taken on the responsibility and would not offer any excuses for failure.

In his speech, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari expressed gratitude to the dignitaries in attendance, commending the Nigerian electorate for realizing the power of their votes. He humorously stated that returning to his base with his cows and sheep would be easier to handle than fellow Nigerians.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of a book titled “Renewed Hope, Greater Together” by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, alongside Asiwaju Tinubu, incoming First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, and his wife.

Notable world leaders, including the Presidents of South Africa, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Burundi, Liberia, Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, and Gabon, as well as the Prime Minister of Morocco and the Vice President of Venezuela, graced the colorful occasion.

Preparations for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima of Nigeria have begun, with foreign dignitaries arriving in Abuja ahead of the May 29 ceremony.

The United States embassy recently announced the arrival of the US delegation, appointed by President Joe Biden, to attend the inauguration. Led by Marcia L. Fudge, the US Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the nine-member delegation is honored to represent President Biden at the event.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has also arrived in Abuja to participate in the handover ceremony. The Rwandan government confirmed his presence, stating that President Kagame, along with other Heads of State from around the world, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Furthermore, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reportedly arrived to join the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has served two terms, will conclude his eight-year tenure on Monday and officially hand over the reins of power to President-elect Tinubu.

To ensure the smooth proceedings of the handover and the inauguration parade, movements around Eagle Square in Abuja, the venue of the event, have been restricted from Friday until Tuesday.

Remi Tinubu, the wife of President-elect Bola Tinubu, made a heartfelt statement during the 2023 presidential inauguration inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Center in Abuja. She emphasized that her family does not rely on the wealth of Nigeria for their sustenance and expressed that Nigeria’s wealth belongs to all citizens and should be utilized for the benefit of the nation.

Mrs. Tinubu called for prayers from Nigerians and acknowledged that she and her husband would need God’s grace to meet the expectations of the citizens. She expressed her humility and gratitude for her husband’s victory in the polls and emphasized the need for unity and renewed hope in the country.

She acknowledged the mercy and faithfulness of God, recounting the momentous night of the primaries when they realized that divine intervention had played a significant role. Mrs. Tinubu expressed her faith in God’s plan and highlighted the importance of unity among Nigerians in order to achieve progress.

Referring to the seven consecutive democratic transitions Nigeria has experienced, she saw it as a sign of perfection and a testament to God’s faithfulness. Quoting from Isaiah 43:18-19, Mrs. Tinubu emphasized the need to leave behind the past and embrace the new things that God has in store.

She stressed the significance of unity, as highlighted in Psalm 133:1-3, and called on Nigerians to come together and renew their hope in the country. Mrs. Tinubu acknowledged that Nigeria’s wealth is the common heritage of its people and affirmed that her family does not require the nation’s wealth to survive, but rather intends to use it for the betterment of all. She pledged to set the nation on the right path with the assistance of God and the support of the people.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, has called on the Nigerian judiciary to uphold its integrity by properly handling the election cases before it. Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, also urged Nigerians to face the current reality and seek legal and acceptable means to bring about positive change.

Speaking on the morning of President-elect Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, Obi highlighted the need for reflection and reassessment of missed opportunities and disappointments. He emphasized the importance of reviewing aspirations and identifying the causes of setbacks in order to chart a path towards a better future for Nigeria.

While awaiting the verdict of the election tribunal, Obi urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to the Nigerian ideal, emphasizing the need to protect and rebuild the nation. He recognized the judiciary as a critical component of the democratic process and urged everyone to treat it with respect and dignity. Obi expressed the expectation that the Nigerian judiciary would demonstrate independence and integrity in handling the election cases.

Addressing the Nigerian people, Obi called for peace and adherence to the law, regardless of any reservations or disagreements. He emphasized that the current situation is temporary and urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, patient, and peaceful. Obi reiterated his commitment to working with like-minded Nigerians to overcome the challenges of missed opportunities and restore hope in the country.

He called upon the youth to join in the effort to transform Nigeria from a state marred by corruption and criminality into a productive and prosperous nation. Obi expressed confidence in achieving victory and encouraged fellow Nigerians to work together towards a brighter future.

The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has vowed never to address the President-elect, Bola Tinubu as his president.

Bakare explained that Tinubu does not have the values of integrity and incorruptibility like President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during a webinar, Bakare faulted the election that produced Tinubu as president.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of messing up the electioneering process.

Bakare lamented that the 2023 elections were below acceptable standards.

According to the cleric, “Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House where he (Buhari) has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated.

“I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, but you’re now passing onto someone who does not have that value.

“At any public lecture anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I will never call him my president.”