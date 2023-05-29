Inauguration Day: Nigerians Voice Out Expectations and Concerns

The inauguration day of Nigeria’s next president, Bola Tinubu, has arrived, eliciting anticipation and curiosity among Nigerians.

As Nigerians eagerly await this significant event, it is crucial to delve into the sentiments and expectations surrounding the new administration.

Nigeria faces pressing economic concerns, including high inflation, record debt levels, and a surge in kidnap-for-ransom cases. Nigerians will be looking to Tinubu for swift action and impactful solutions as they navigate through prolonged economic instability.

With soaring unemployment rates and a shrinking oil industry, the expectations are very high for the incoming president.

Tinubu, a ‘trained accountant’ and former two-term governor of Lagos, is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the presidency.

His ‘track record’ of revitalizing Nigeria’s commercial hub has been one of the key achievements mentioned among his supporters. However, concerns have been raised about his health and alleged loss of vitality since his overseas travels and medical treatment in London in 2021.

Nevertheless, Tinubu and his associates dismiss these concerns, emphasizing that physical fitness is not a prerequisite for presidential leadership.

Tinubu’s victory is currently being challenged by his opponents. Nigerians anxiously await the tribunal’s verdict, as it holds the key to Tinubu’s tenure as the leader of Africa’s largest democracy.

Regardless as it currently stands, the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian people rest on the ability of the new administration to steer the nation toward progress and prosperity.

Here are some tweets showing how Nigerian’s are feeling on inauguration day.

Today Nigeria is gonna swear in a man who Nigerians don’t know his family background, his real age, his real name, a known drug dealer, champion in electoral fraud/violence, who literally told his supporters to do anything to grab power. He lost the election to a distant third. — Dallas (@vincentchidi6) May 29, 2023

Today, the Nigerian constitution has been rubbished, the Nigerian democracy is murdered. Sad day. Black Monday ❌️❌️💔💔



Rain Arise tv Adeboye President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Eagle Square pic.twitter.com/QuvBw946RL — Krystal (@Krystalvbp) May 29, 2023

The truth. I have no problem with Tinubu or any candidate winning. I have problem with @inecnigeria It does not matter much who won. It matters most how they won. INEC should be scrambled and recreated. https://t.co/eDHc9NjejX — Sam Amadi (@SamAmadi) May 29, 2023

Congratulations President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Wishing you and the country the very best. pic.twitter.com/MDl8t47tXK — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 29, 2023

Yes, we all wanted Peter Obi as our president but unfortunately Tinubu won and will now be inaugurated as the president of Nigeria and all we can do now is hope for the best and pray that he exceeds our expectations in a good way.



God bless Nigeria 🙏🏾 — Bayo Otedola (@mister_ade5) May 29, 2023

“We all wanted Peter Obi to win but unfortunately Tinubu won, let us support him”.



You can tweet that nonsense cos its your data but if you say that rubbish to my face man to man knowing fully well how he was declared, i might be violent with you no joke. — Comedian KlintonCod (@klintoncod) May 29, 2023

Mrs Oluremi Tinubu was quoting the bible & telling us what God says on top of her iniquities, stolen mandate etc. The lady & her glutton husband stole Lagos state blind for more than 24years,money meant for infrastructures & today she is promising us that they can't steal anymore — Nnaemeka Edeh (@NnaemekaEdeh1) May 29, 2023

I heard Tinubu’s beggars and slaves are barred from attending the inauguration in Abuja. They are only fit for social media trolling.😂😂. — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) May 29, 2023

Is raining here heavily.



I pray more rain and storm at Eagle Square.



Tinubu is not my President



I reject him, the gods have rejected him — Amina De-vawulence (@Aminaruk) May 29, 2023

I pray that the tenure of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, favour you, be beautiful for you, bring you prosperity and abundance in every good things you lay your hand on. May God Almighty count you among people that will have good things to record to their names during his tenure. — 👳🏾‍♂️Mufti Of Ilorin Online 👳🏾‍♂️ (@Iampenlord) May 29, 2023