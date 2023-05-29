Inauguration Day: President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima Sworn In

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected President, and Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, were officially inaugurated on Monday amidst great pomp and ceremony at the prestigious Eagle Square in the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja.

In a momentous occasion, Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola, assumed the responsibility of administering the oath of office to President Tinubu precisely at 10:40 am. The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, was equally sworn in, with the ceremony seamlessly transitioning from one leader to the other.

This remarkable event signifies the formal commencement of President Tinubu’s tenure, as he embarks on the challenging journey of guiding the nation towards progress and prosperity. The presence of esteemed guests, dignitaries, and the Nigerian populace in attendance, added an air of anticipation and excitement to the proceedings.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

