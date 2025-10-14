Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FCCPC Supports CBN’s 48-Hour Refund Plan for Failed ATM Transactions

The Best of Nigerian Fashion at the 2025 AMVCA Red Carpet

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FCCPC supports CBN’s 48-hour refund plan for failed ATM transactions

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has applauded the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new proposal requiring banks to refund customers within 48 hours for failed ATM transactions.

In a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, the Commission said the move is a timely step towards strengthening consumer protection in the financial sector.

The CBN’s draft guideline, released last week, came shortly after the FCCPC’s Consumer Complaints Data Report revealed that banking and fintech services topped the list of customer grievances across the country.

Over 7.4 million Nigerians register online ahead of elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says more than 7.4 million Nigerians have completed their online voter pre-registration as the Continuous Voter Registration exercise entered its eighth week, covering October 6 to 12, 2025.

According to figures released on Monday, the online portal, which opened on August 18, 2025, continues to attract strong participation from across the country.

INEC’s data shows that women make up 52.28% of registrants, while men account for 47.72%. Young Nigerians aged 18 to 34 form the majority, numbering over five million, with nearly 1.9 million students and 168,680 persons with disabilities also completing their registration.

Qatar Foundation backs Remi Tinubu’s passion to reform Almajiri education

The Qatar Foundation has expressed readiness to support Nigeria’s efforts to overhaul the Almajiri and out-of-school-children education system.

The commitment came after a meeting in Doha between First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the foundation’s founder, Her Highness Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al-Missned. Mrs Tinubu sought collaboration to tackle the challenge of over 15 million out-of-school children in Nigeria.

She explained that the government is introducing a new model of Almajiri Education Schools that will blend Islamic and formal education, featuring safe learning spaces, mosques, skill acquisition centres, and boarding facilities for students, Imams, and caregivers.

Tinubu backs greater role for traditional rulers in governance

President Bola Tinubu has called for the formal inclusion of traditional rulers in Nigeria’s governance system, describing them as the most enduring link between government and the people.

Represented by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma at the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria meeting in Lagos, the president highlighted the importance of recognising the roles monarchs play in maintaining peace and unity.

The gathering brought royal leaders from across the country together to discuss the constitutional relevance of traditional leadership in national development.

FG orders clampdown on cooking gas hoarding as prices soar

The federal government has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to step up monitoring of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) depots to curb product hoarding amid a sharp rise in prices.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, issued the directive on Monday, expressing concern over the surge in LPG prices, which have climbed from about ₦1,000 to between ₦1,500 and ₦1,700 per kilogram in some areas.

He attributed the increase to the recent strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the Dangote Refinery and maintenance work at the Nigeria LNG train four facility, both of which reduced supply.