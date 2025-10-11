Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Immigration Service Offers One Last Chance for Undocumented Foreigners to Come Forward

Immigration Service offers one last chance for undocumented foreigners to come forward

Remi Tinubu visits Qatar to tackle the out-of-school children crisis

Pensioners lament poor welfare as some still earn ₦5,000 monthly

Groups demand action over hidden bank charges and unauthorised withdrawals

Presidency warns Sowore over planned protest for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Immigration Service offers one last chance for undocumented foreigners to come forward

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a new Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme to help foreign nationals regularise their stay in the country. The initiative, which begins on October 13, is aimed at those who missed the recently concluded Expired Visa Initiative that ended on September 30.

According to the NIS, affected individuals are encouraged to visit the nearest Immigration Command to report themselves for proper registration and documentation. Each case will be reviewed individually in line with the Immigration Act of 2015 before a decision is made. The service warned that foreigners who ignore this opportunity and continue to violate visa rules risk arrest, detention, deportation, and long-term entry bans.

The NIS further cautioned Nigerians and organisations against aiding or sheltering undocumented immigrants, describing it as a serious offence under the law. It reaffirmed its commitment to promoting lawful and humane migration processes while strengthening national security through better border and movement management.

Remi Tinubu visits Qatar to tackle the out-of-school children crisis

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a four-day working visit focused on addressing the issue of out-of-school children and improving the Almajiri education system. Her visit follows an invitation from Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, Chairperson of the Qatar Foundation, an organisation recognised globally for its work in education and community development.

Mrs Tinubu, who arrived in Doha on Thursday evening, is expected to hold meetings with Sheikha Moza, Qatar’s Minister of Social Development, Buthaina Al Nuaimi, and other key figures to explore partnerships aimed at improving access to education for vulnerable children. She is accompanied by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmed, and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Dr Mohammed Sani.

The First Lady’s visit is expected to strengthen ties between Nigeria and Qatar in the education sector. Discussions will centre on innovative learning models, skill development, and early childhood education as part of broader efforts to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality learning opportunities.

Pensioners lament poor welfare as some still earn ₦5,000 monthly

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has expressed deep concern over the harsh living conditions of its members, particularly those at the state level, who continue to receive meagre monthly pensions despite rising inflation. The union revealed that some retirees still earn as little as ₦5,000 per month, describing the situation as “unbearable” in today’s economic reality.

General Secretary of the NUP, Actor Zal, criticised state governments for neglecting the welfare of their pensioners, noting that only 13 states currently pay pensions and gratuities regularly. He compared the situation to that of federal retirees, whose minimum pension stands at ₦32,000, stressing that the wide gap reflects a lack of commitment by some state authorities.

Zal also questioned the Federal Government’s recently introduced pension-backed loan scheme, arguing that many retirees do not have the financial capacity to repay such loans. The scheme, introduced through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation in partnership with Leadway Trustees and Optimus Bank, aims to provide loans starting from ₦50,000 to pensioners.

Groups demand action over hidden bank charges and unauthorised withdrawals

Civil society groups have urged the federal government to take swift action against alleged fraudulent practices in Nigerian banks, including unexplained withdrawals and hidden charges that continue to frustrate customers. The call came during a peaceful protest in Abuja on Thursday, organised under the banner of CSOs Against Bank Fraudulent Practices and Customer Victimisation.

Speaking during the demonstration, the coalition’s Director of Mobilisation, Flora Elekwa, said many Nigerians had lodged unresolved complaints about unfair bank practices. She cited a case involving Miden Systems Ltd, where large sums in both naira and dollars were allegedly withdrawn without proper explanation.

Ms Elekwa disclosed that petitions had been submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria and anti-graft agencies, urging them to defend citizens’ financial rights. She stressed that the coalition would not remain silent while customers were exploited, adding that the protest aimed to draw urgent attention to widespread irregularities in the banking system.

Presidency warns Sowore over planned protest for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The Presidency has cautioned activist and politician Omoyele Sowore against going ahead with his planned protest in Abuja, calling for the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The march, tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, is scheduled for October 20 at 7 a.m., with Sowore describing it as a “historic” rally aimed at pressuring the government to free Kanu.

Reacting to the planned action, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga accused Sowore of attempting to stir unrest under the guise of activism. Writing on his verified X handle, Onanuga labelled the former presidential candidate “an anarchist masquerading as a rights activist,” warning that such protests could disrupt public order while Kanu’s treason trial remains ongoing.

Onanuga also criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for backing the rally, calling his support reckless and inappropriate. He stressed that legal matters should be resolved through due process, not through street protests, and assured that the government remained committed to justice. Despite the warnings, Sowore has vowed to continue with the demonstration, urging Nigerians to join him in demanding fairness for Kanu.