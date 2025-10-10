Events Happening In Lagos This Week (October 10th – 12th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, packed with exciting events, ranging from creative spaces for art enthusiasts to raves, creative break rooms, greasy tune events nights, and music parties.
- Sister/Sister
Opening up the second weekend of Spotify’s Greasy Tunes is Sister/Sister happening on the 10th of October, and it’ll be a day of sisterhood, sounds, and creative power.
- Wired
For ravers and lovers of house music, an event is happening on October 10th.
- Everybody Deserves Fitness
This event is ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking to train and network with like-minded individuals and professionals in the field. It is happening on the 11th of October.
- Astral Horizons
Hosted by Activity Music Festival, this event on the 11th of October is perfect for ravers.
- GTWA Conference
This event, happening on the 11th of October, is the perfect opportunity for women in media and entrepreneurship to network with their peers.
- Prefelabration
Happening on the 11th of October, this event celebrates the life and legacy of Fela Kuti, making it the perfect event for lovers of his music.
- Red Cups And BBQ Party
Happening on the 11th of October, this is the perfect event to start the weekend, featuring music, games, and delicious grilled food.
- Cavy Live At Greasy Tunes
This is the perfect event for lovers of the Cavemen, happening on the 11th of October.
- Creative Breakroom
Happening on the 11th of October, this is the perfect event for creatives who want to collaborate with other creatives and network with other artists.
- Kinks & Drinks
Happening on the 12th of October, this event is the perfect way to close out your weekend on an exciting note.