Events Happening In Lagos This Week (October 10th – 12th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, packed with exciting events, ranging from creative spaces for art enthusiasts to raves, creative break rooms, greasy tune events nights, and music parties.

Sister/Sister

Opening up the second weekend of Spotify’s Greasy Tunes is Sister/Sister happening on the 10th of October, and it’ll be a day of sisterhood, sounds, and creative power.

Wired

For ravers and lovers of house music, an event is happening on October 10th.

Everybody Deserves Fitness

This event is ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking to train and network with like-minded individuals and professionals in the field. It is happening on the 11th of October.

Astral Horizons

Hosted by Activity Music Festival, this event on the 11th of October is perfect for ravers.

GTWA Conference

This event, happening on the 11th of October, is the perfect opportunity for women in media and entrepreneurship to network with their peers.

Prefelabration

Happening on the 11th of October, this event celebrates the life and legacy of Fela Kuti, making it the perfect event for lovers of his music.

Red Cups And BBQ Party

Happening on the 11th of October, this is the perfect event to start the weekend, featuring music, games, and delicious grilled food.

Cavy Live At Greasy Tunes

This is the perfect event for lovers of the Cavemen, happening on the 11th of October.

Creative Breakroom

Happening on the 11th of October, this is the perfect event for creatives who want to collaborate with other creatives and network with other artists.

Kinks & Drinks

Happening on the 12th of October, this event is the perfect way to close out your weekend on an exciting note.