October 11, 2025
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Unfolded This Week

by YNaija
This week has been one with mixed emotions, from the news of an ex Big Brother Naija housemate mourning, to news of engagement and the end of a public relationship, there has been drama from all sides.  The former Big Brother Naija contestant Bella Okagbue took to instagram to mourn the loss of her sister’s... Read More
“The silence of the London MET Police is linked to institutional racism” – Journalist speaks in ‘Daniel vs Ekweremadu’ docu-series
New Songs To Be Released This Weekend

This week has been one with mixed emotions, from the news of an ex Big Brother Naija housemate mourning, to news of engagement and the end of a public relationship, there has been drama from all sides. 

  • Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate Mourns Sister’s Triplets 
  • Relationship Expert BlessingCEO, Announces Split With Businessman Fiancee, IVD
  • Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan Returns To Senate After Suspension 
  • Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate Cross Opens Up About Fiancee
  • Nollywood Actor Shawn Faqua Announces Engagement 
  1. Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate Mourns Sister’s Triplets 

The former Big Brother Naija contestant Bella Okagbue took to instagram to mourn the loss of her sister’s triplets, who died shortly after their birth. 

Bella shared the news via her instagram story, while also praising her sister for her strength.

  1. Relationship Expert BlessingCEO, Announces Split With Businessman Fiancee, IVD

Influencer and relationship coach Blessing CEO has announced the end of her relationship with her fiancee, IVD. 

The couple whose relationship has been highly publicized have gone their separate ways, this comes just two months after the businessman was arrested by the Nigerian police at airport for flouting a travel ban, over suspicion of him having a hand in the death of his ex wife.

  1. Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan Returns To Senate After Suspension 

Senator Natasha Akpoti made her return to the senate assembly six months after her suspension, on Tuesday, the 7th of October. 

Her return follows a court ruling that was in her favor, calling the choice to suspend her an excessive one. While Senator Natasha had since earlier gained access to her office as a senator since the court ruling, this was her first official return to senate.

  1. Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate Cross Opens Up About Fiancee

Just shy of two weeks after proposing to his fiancee, the ex reality show contestant announced in an interview that he met his fiancee in church. 

The former Big Brother Naija contestant emphasized on how big of a role meeting her in church played to their relationship, while also listing her other amazing qualities.

  1. Nollywood Actor Shawn Faqua Announces Engagement 

The Nollywood star shared news of his engagement to his fans via his instagram account on Thursday, while the actor chose to keep the identity of his wife to be private, he showered her with praise in the post announcing their engagement. 

His page was quickly flooded with well wishes from fans and colleagues.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
