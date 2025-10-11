DEAR TIWA, YOU ARE TIWA SAVAGE AND THAT IS YOUR MAGIC!

You see, if you argue with Tiwa when she says she paved the way for the girlieees to dare being that IT girl, you stand the risk of coming off as unwise and I dare say that.

Let’s start with her pop breakout song ‘Kele Kele love’. When that song was released, I could not believe in my entire life that I would see the day when a Nigerian, both male or female, would make such a beautiful song, with a fantastic timeless video to go with it.

Tiwa gave us ‘Wanted’, the song that made people in power publicly call her unprintable names. Do you understand what it means to be shamed and harassed for trying to elevate an industry you felt needed to be more ambitious?

It’s like getting into a community and seeing things that need improvement, and at the point of trying to improve those things, the community unites to burn you alive for it. Yeah, that’s precisely how it must have felt – at least I would think.

Tiwa paid the price, in full, so any woman in our contemporary music industry can decide to wear whatever they desire.

Let’s not talk about being the poster girl for a failed marriage and public ridicule of her private life.

In the midst of all the drama, she dropped hit after hit while raising a child as a single mother. We all know someone who has had it down bad at some point, failed marriage and single parenthood whilst working and dealing with divorce on the side, right? You know how overwhelming it is for anyone in that position, right?

Now imagine being a superstar, a public figure pedestaled as a role model, facing the court of public opinion about her personal and private tribulations.

Just writing this piece alone gives me a headache because I now wonder how strong she would have had to be to take all of that in and still produce and perform fantastic music.

Her rebrand with 49:99 was a return to power in the midst of all that she was going through. She did that Kele Kele love magic, and this time, as Tiwa Savage, the mega star. Boy, did she give a good run!

And then we got the Koroba season. And then Sugarcane season and somebody’s son season and the collaborationssssss. The collaborations that we can all agree became hits because of the Tiwa effect.

Do you know what it means to be featured on the Disney x Beyoncé project? If that was a small feat, how about performing at the coronation concert for the King of England, a once-in-a-lifetime, history-making performance? We also have the awards she has received, international awards, by the way, during a time when it was almost impossible for a female Nigerian superstar to receive recognition of that magnitude.

Wait, did I miss talking about Love me Love me???

Did you guys see that video???? The vocals???

I felt it! It felt like someone understood the assignment and rose to the occasion like a pro.

Damn!

Anyway, let’s continue,

Do you realise that with every project Tiwa dropped, she unveiled a new version of herself?? She gives us a brand new character and energy. Isn’t that what you all praise your foreign superstars for? And why is that downplayed when it’s Tiwa’s turn? Doesn’t sit right with you, right? Exactly! I thought as much, me neither.

Guyssss, this lady also made a film with Prime Video.

Do you know the anxiety it takes to drop an album or a film project? It’s actually not for the faint-hearted, that I can boldly assure you, and then she went ahead to release a music project as well as a film around the same time.

At what point will we give her a standing ovation for being a culture shaper and a doer?

I’m just saying this to remind you how much of an incredible talent and star she actually is, whilst being a human being with the same struggles and challenges as everyone else.

Making “This one is personal” was a considerable risk, especially in this modern music climate and yet again, she boldly decided to make music against the current trend. That right there is Tiwa being Tiwa, evolving with every project.

It may not be your cup of tea now, but when you sit back and tell your kids about the great Tiwa Savage, they will understand precisely what I am trying to communicate here, and they will immortalise her. It might be at that point that you would regret not respecting her work sooner.

Tiwa was that girl, has been that girl, is still that girl, and if we wake up tomorrow, would still be that girl!

We need to evolve to support women the same way we support men.

Our culture makes it okay to treat women as disposable, to deny them the respect they deserve.

We see it across every generation, from the legendary Onyeka Onwenu to Essence, to Tiwa and now to new stars like Ayra Starr and Fave.

All of their choices are criticised, lies are told about them, their image and reputation is attacked. All because they dare to decide on the direction of their own careers, to be different in a culture that demands that they fall in line.

Being sexy and doing sexy music is not a crime. Tiwa really does not need anybody’s permission or accolades to be Tiwa; she does not need to be relatable because she is Tiwa Savage, and no one can put her in a dirty old box.

You can say whatever you like about her based on whatever experience you may have had, and you may be right or not. One thing you can certainly not deny is that she is indeed a pioneer.

I will always be on the side of people who rise to the occasion, and Tiwa Savage has earned my longstanding respect for her talent, perseverance, innovation, evolution, stardom, and, most especially, her bravery in always showing up, come what may. I consider her a truly remarkable individual.

Tiwa Savage returned to her roots, and made the kind of vulnerable tell-it-all music that made her want to be an artist in the first place. This kind of vulnerability is the fruit of deep acceptance and she has earned this moment. Let Tiwa have her moment. She has spent the last 18 years pleasing you all. And now, she is being true to herself.