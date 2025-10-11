theme-sticky-logo-alt
October 11, 2025
0 Comment
Top 5 Styles Of The Week

by YNaija
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio pictures to pictures from fashion week; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more. 

  1. Davido

The musician shared pictures of himself in a well-styled outfit while seated front row at a Paris fashion week event.

  1. Kola Omotoso

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and influencer shared pictures of his well-curated outfit for media rounds of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition.

  1. Chioma Ikokwu 

The media personality and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a custom outfit for a Martell brand trip in Paris.

  1. Bisola Aiyeola

The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a beautiful hand-beaded dress, alongside the cast of her new film, Gingerrr.

  1. Dede Ashiogwu 

The Big Brother 10/10 runner-up looked stunning in a beautiful dress by 29byadele for her third day of media rounds after the completion of the show.

Fashion
YNaija
