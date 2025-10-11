Top 5 Styles of the Week

Artiste Spotlight: All You Need To Know About “Soso” Singer, Omah Lay and His Upcoming Album

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio pictures to pictures from fashion week; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more.

Davido

The musician shared pictures of himself in a well-styled outfit while seated front row at a Paris fashion week event.

Kola Omotoso

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and influencer shared pictures of his well-curated outfit for media rounds of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition.

Chioma Ikokwu

The media personality and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a custom outfit for a Martell brand trip in Paris.

Bisola Aiyeola

The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a beautiful hand-beaded dress, alongside the cast of her new film, Gingerrr.

Dede Ashiogwu

The Big Brother 10/10 runner-up looked stunning in a beautiful dress by 29byadele for her third day of media rounds after the completion of the show.