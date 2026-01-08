Top 5 Pictures of the Week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat pictures-wise this week. From studio pictures to magazine photos and images from official and traditional events, these pictures have left us stunned and anticipating more.
- Chioma Ikokwu
The entrepreneur and influencer shared pictures of herself dressed in head-to-toe native regalia designed by ‘Rare by Angel’ while accompanying her father to a traditional event on her Instagram.
- Davido
The Afrobeat pop star shared pictures of himself styled to perfection for Billboard Arabia, as the cover star of the coveted magazine.
- Shine Rosman
The model and actress shared pictures of herself looking stunning in a gorgeous black dress designed by ‘Cossirae’ on her Instagram.
- Toke Makinwa
The actress and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous orange dress designed by ‘Banke Kuku’ on her Instagram.
- Rita Dominic
The veteran actress took Instagram by storm, dressed in a stunning two-piece by Lanre Da Silva for an official appearance.