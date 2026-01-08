theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 8, 2026
Top 5 Pictures of the Week

by YNaija
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat pictures-wise this week. From studio pictures to magazine photos and images from official and traditional events, these pictures have left us stunned and anticipating more.
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat pictures-wise this week. From studio pictures to magazine photos and images from official and traditional events, these pictures have left us stunned and anticipating more.

  1. Chioma Ikokwu

The entrepreneur and influencer shared pictures of herself dressed in head-to-toe native regalia designed by ‘Rare by Angel’ while accompanying her father to a traditional event on her Instagram.

  1. Davido 

The Afrobeat pop star shared pictures of himself styled to perfection for Billboard Arabia, as the cover star of the coveted magazine.

  1. Shine Rosman 

The model and actress shared pictures of herself looking stunning in a gorgeous black dress designed by ‘Cossirae’ on her Instagram.

  1. Toke Makinwa 

The actress and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous orange dress designed by ‘Banke Kuku’ on her Instagram.

  1. Rita Dominic 

The veteran actress took Instagram by storm, dressed in a stunning two-piece by Lanre Da Silva for an official appearance.

Fashion
YNaija
