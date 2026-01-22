theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 22, 2026

Top 5 Styles Of The Week You Should Check Out

by YNaija
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat, picture-wise, this week, from studio photos to photos from nights out and some from vacations. Some of these pictures have shocked and left us on the edge of our seats for more.
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat, picture-wise, this week, from studio photos to photos from nights out and some from vacations. Some of these pictures have shocked and left us on the edge of our seats for more. 

  1. Bisola Aiyeola

The singer and actress posted herself dressed in a stunning red dress designed by Aso Nigeria for her 40th birthday photoshoot.

  1. Tomike Adeoye

The TV host and actress shared pictures of herself looking stunning in native Yoruba attire while hosting for FrieslandCampina at an Owambe-themed party. She shared that her outfit was designed by Tiwwi Official.

  1. Akin Faminu

Fashion and lifestyle creator Akin Faminu took Instagram by storm when he shared pictures of himself dressed in a two-piece jeans attire designed by Crux.

  1. Toke Makinwa 

The actress and media personality took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful two-piece from Hertunba’s collection.

  1. Tobe Ugeh

This digital creator shared pictures of himself dressed in a well-styled casual monochrome outfit while on vacation in Cape Town.

YNaija
