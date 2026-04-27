Weekend Recap | Stories You May Have Missed This Weekend

Omoni Oboli Returns with “The Uprising: Wives on Strike”, the Third Sequel to the Franchise

Atiku attends Cross’ lavish Abuja wedding with BBNaija stars

Tunde Onakoya gifts ₦1m to help roadside food vendor after daughter’s viral tweet

Bolanle Austen-Peters honoured for Cultural Impact at NACC event

Megan Thee Stallion ends relationship with Klay Thompson citing cheating claims

‘Gen V’ cancelled after two seasons as story reaches its end

Atiku attends Cross’ lavish Abuja wedding with BBNaija stars

Atiku Abubakar was among notable guests at the white wedding of Cross Okonkwo and his partner, Chinonso Onyebuchi, held in Abuja.

The former vice president congratulated the couple on X, describing Cross as his godson and wishing them a happy married life. The ceremony drew several reality TV stars, including Neo Akpofure, Erica Nlewedim, and Mercy Eke.

Their journey to marriage began with an engagement last year, followed by a traditional ceremony in January and a civil wedding in February at the Ikoyi registry.

Tunde Onakoya gifts ₦1m to help roadside food vendor after daughter’s viral tweet

My love to your mother 🤗 https://t.co/Lc52M5XRNX — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 25, 2026

Tunde Onakoya has donated ₦1 million to support a woman’s food business after her daughter shared their story on X.

The gesture followed his pledge to reward a small business if he sold 30 of his Adire chessboards, a target he later confirmed was met. He then invited entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas online.

A user, @Kofotweets, highlighted her mother’s eight-year roadside food venture struggling with limited funds. Moved by the story, Onakoya selected her, saying it reminded him of his own mother’s past hustle and expressing hope the support would help the business grow.

Bolanle Austen-Peters honoured for Cultural Impact at NACC event

Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce has awarded Bolanle Austen-Peters the Excellence in Cultural Innovation and Global Creative Industry Trailblazer Award.

The honour was presented at a policy roundtable held in Lagos in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service, where speakers highlighted the role of culture in national growth and global influence.

Austen-Peters, founder of Terra Kulture and BAP Productions, was recognised for promoting African storytelling. Officials also noted progress on Nigeria’s e-border project, linking governance reforms with economic development and cultural diplomacy.

Megan Thee Stallion ends relationship with Klay Thompson citing cheating claims

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed her breakup with Klay Thompson, pointing to trust issues and hinting at his infidelity.

The rapper shared the update through emotional posts, saying she walked away after her values were no longer respected. Though she did not mention Thompson directly, fans linked her comments to the basketball star.



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” she wrote on Instagram. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous????’ ” she continued. “Bitch I need a REAL break after this one… bye, y’all.”

The pair had only recently gone public, sharing moments from their relationship, including trips and gifts. Earlier this year, Megan described the romance as unexpected, making the sudden split even more surprising.

‘Gen V’ cancelled after two seasons as story reaches its end

The creators of Gen V have announced that the fans will not be getting another season, as the spin-off from The Boys has been cancelled after its second outing.

The show, which debuted in 2023, built a strong following with its dark take on young superheroes at Godolkin University. However, by the end of season two in 2025, signs pointed to a planned conclusion.

A key moment came after the tragic death of Chance Perdomo in 2024, which led to major rewrites. Producers chose to close the story properly, while Asa Germann moving to a new project further hinted the series would not continue.