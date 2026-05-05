Nollywood Movies Coming Out This May 2026

Nollywood Movies and Series Coming Out This August So Far

Nollywood has a great selection of movies coming out this May, keeping viewers glued to their TV screens and eager to head to the cinemas. The films coming out this month span all genres, from comedy and action to romance and even fantasy. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this May.

Gingerrr (May 8th)

This action-comedy follows the lives of four women who partner up to pull a high-risk heist that could change their lives. As the shared mission turns into a chaotic affair, secrets begin to unravel, and trust is destroyed. The film was directed by Yemi Morafa. The cast features Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Bisola Aiyeola, Wumi Toriola, Bolaji Ogunmola, Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, and Odunlade Adekola.

Although released in cinemas in 2025, the film will be available to stream on Netflix and Kava this month.

Call Of My Life (May 15th)

A young woman trying to move on after a difficult breakup finds herself on a work call with a charming man. The call disrupts her emotional decisions, leading them into a relationship that pushes her to revisit how she builds her life after a breakup.

Directed by Dammy Twitch, the movie stars Uzoamaka Power, Zubby Michael, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Beverly Osu, and Justin ‘UG’ Ugonna.

Strong (May 15th)

A respectable architect and spiritual mentor’s marriage begins to collapse after her husband is accused of infidelity and murder, which forces her to re-evaluate her life. The film stars Sophia Alakija and Chris Okagbue.

Okanjuwa (May 22nd)

This film follows a couple set to wed and the plans and expectations that come their way as a series of conflicts involving relatives and friends arise.

The cast of the film includes Kunle Remi, Tomike Adeoye, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo, Tobi Makinde, Ruby Okezie, and Bianca Ugowanne.

Iyaloja (May 28th)

A young, creative woman becomes embroiled in a battle for the position of Iya Oloja after her mother’s death. Armed with what appears to be an innocent outlook, the market woman quickly discovers that her past is not what it seems.

The film stars Lina Idoko, Kehinde Bankole, Wale Ojo, Iyabo Ojo, Jidekene Achufusi, and Fathia Balogun.

Ajosepo 2 (May 28th)

This film continues a focus on the family dynamics of a couple, their marriage, and the drama from their extended family.

It was directed by Kayode Kasum, and the cast features Timini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Bisola Aiyeola, Mercy Aigbe, and Bolaji Ogunmola.