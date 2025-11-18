Nollywood Films Dropping This Weekend (November 21st)

Netflix Drops New Images of Bolanle Austen-Peters’ New Film ‘House of Ga’a’ To Be Released on July 26

This week is filled with cinema drops, and a large majority of the November films are slated for release. In this article, we list four must-see Nollywood films coming to Cinemas this weekend, November 21st.

Grandpa Must Obey

When a grumpy older man finds himself caring for his energetic grandchildren, he is forced to confront his past trauma to heal from unspoken wounds.

The movie tells a tale of forgiveness, the importance of family, the path towards growth, and the need for strong familial ties.

Directed by Chibuzor Afurobi and produced by Uche Okocha. Some of the cast members are Bimbo Akintola, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Darasimi Nadi, Yvonne Jegede, and Fiyin Adenuga. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Safari

Directed by Obi Emelonye, this film follows the story of a Nigerian politician’s wife, who, in exhaustion from the chaos surrounding the political climate of her husband, decides to take a trip to Kenya, but soon becomes ensnared in drama when she becomes involved with a local beach boy who is accused of murder by a tourist.

This film also drives home the importance of trust between a couple.

Some of the cast members are Osas Ighodaro, Jidekene Achufusi, Anthony Monjaro, and Ali Nuhu.

Son Of The Soil

Directed by Chee Keong Cheung and written by Razaaq Adoti, the film details the story of an ex-soldier with a haunted past, whose return to Nigeria to mourn his sister gets him drawn back into the world of death and violence.

When a soldier chooses to come back home to mourn the loss of his only sister, while also ensuring his path does not cross with his old life, he has to come to terms with the fact that hiding from his past does not heal the trauma he is running from.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Unknown Soja

While trying to live a quiet life as the owner of an auto workshop, away from the dealings of his past, chaos enters his life when armed men invade his home, and everything he has built begins to crumble.

This movie tells the tale of a man whose carefully built life is exposed as a cover for all the darkness surrounding his past, which he must confront to move on.

Directed by Marc Adebisi and written by Omowunmi Dada, some of the cast members are Deyemi Okanlawon and Omowunmi Dada.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.