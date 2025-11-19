Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US envoy and Nicki Minaj Condemn Recent Attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Ini Edo and Chidi Mokeme Star in “Ekpebiwo M” Coming to Cinemas on November 8

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

US envoy and Nicki Minaj condemn recent attacks on Christians in Nigeria

At a UN event on global religious freedom, US Ambassador Michael Waltz and musician Nicki Minaj drew attention to the worsening violence faced by Christian communities in Nigeria. The discussion focused on the country’s security troubles and the growing threat to religious liberty.

Waltz described the killings as “genocide wearing the mask of chaos,” citing church burnings, the murder of pastors and attacks on entire villages. He also mentioned recent kidnappings, including the abduction of 25 schoolgirls, as part of the ongoing crisis.

He referenced reports showing Nigeria accounts for a major portion of global violence against Christians and praised Donald Trump’s recent condemnation of the killings.

Bandit raid leaves two dead and one injured in a Kwara community

Bandits attacked Eruku town in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and another injured. One of the assaults took place inside a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church.

Police said Mr Aderemi was shot and killed during worship, while the body of Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi was later discovered in the nearby bush. A vigilante, Segun Alaja, was also wounded and is receiving treatment.

The state police spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident. The Commissioner of Police praised the officers’ quick response and vowed to pursue the attackers.

Tinubu heads to South Africa and Angola for global summits

President Bola Tinubu is set to begin a two-country trip on Wednesday, starting in Johannesburg for the G20 Leaders’ Summit before moving to Luanda for the AU–EU meeting. Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed his visit in a statement.

The G20 summit, the first held on African soil, will focus on growth, climate action, debt, energy transition, food systems and artificial intelligence. Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral talks to advance Nigeria’s development goals and regional stability.

Afterwards, he will join other African and European leaders in Angola to discuss climate issues, development, infrastructure, manufacturing and the digital economy. He is due back in Nigeria after both engagements.

Senate queries $30m safe-school spending after Kebbi attack

The Senate on Tuesday called for a full probe into the over $30 million allocated to Nigeria’s safe-school programme, following the deadly attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State. Lawmakers demanded answers after terrorists killed the vice-principal, injured a guard and kidnapped 25 students despite police presence.

Senators urged President Bola Tinubu to approve the recruitment of 100,000 additional soldiers to counter rising school abductions nationwide. They also pushed for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security system and an audit of all school-protection funds.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio led a sombre session before the chamber entered a closed-door meeting on sensitive security issues.

Cloudflare blames global outage on internal network error

A logo of CLOUDFLARE sits outside the company’s house on the opening day of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cloudflare said Tuesday’s widespread internet outage was caused by a fault within its own network, not a cyberattack. The disruption temporarily brought down major global platforms such as X, OpenAI, Canva and Spotify, as well as several Nigerian news websites.

Chief technology officer Dane Knecht apologised publicly, admitting the company had “failed our customers and the broader internet”. He explained that a hidden bug in Cloudflare’s bot-mitigation system caused a crash after a routine configuration update.

The failure triggered a chain reaction that slowed large parts of Cloudflare’s network. Knecht said a full breakdown of the incident will be shared soon and emphasised that no external attack was involved.