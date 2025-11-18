Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue of 25 Girls Abducted from Kebbi School

Your Guide To Everything You Need To Know About Restaurant Week In Abuja

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Gunmen attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, early Monday, abducting 25 students. The assailants, armed with sophisticated weapons, engaged police in a gunfight, killing Vice Principal Hassan Makuku and injuring a security guard.



Police say the attackers fled toward Zamfara State. Commissioner Bello Muhammad Sani confirmed that police, military, and vigilante groups are now combing forests and escape routes to rescue the victims.

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris said President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attack and ordered immediate action to rescue the students, stressing the government’s duty to protect schoolchildren.

Organised Private Sector praises inflation drop but claims hardship remains

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has commended the recent decline in Nigeria’s inflation rate but expressed concern that the economic relief has yet to translate into reduced hardship for Nigerians.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Monday that inflation fell to 16.05% in October from 18.02% in September, the second consecutive month of decline. This marks the lowest inflation rate in over three years, helped by revised base-year calculations and easing food prices.

Despite this encouraging trend, monthly inflation rose to 0.93% from 0.72% in September, reflecting continued price increases for goods and services. The OPS noted that while the numbers are improving, cost pressures remain severe for businesses and households.

Nasarawa Assembly requests urgent action be taken on rising insecurity

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has raised an alarm over ongoing killings and growing insecurity across the state. Lawmakers urged the government to act swiftly to protect residents, especially in local government areas like Obi, Doma, and Lafia, where attacks have been persistent.

Speaker Danladi Jatau acknowledged efforts by Governor Abdullahi Sule but stressed that more proactive measures are needed. He called for the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to be summoned for a thorough investigation into the recent violence.

The motion was introduced by Minority Leader Luka Zhekaba, who said several lives have been lost in just days. Other members described the state as being “under siege” and urged security agents to arrest those responsible while residents remain vigilant.

Nigeria reclaims two Benin bronzes from U.S. museum

The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy has received two Benin bronzes, a bronze relief plaque and a commemorative head, repatriated from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Minister Hannatu Musawa hailed the handover as historic and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for facilitating the return. She said more artefacts are expected to be reclaimed soon.

DG of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Olugbile Holloway, praised all involved, noting the pieces symbolise a broader restitution effort. The event was witnessed by three high chiefs representing the Oba of Benin.

Suspended UNICAL Law Dean sentenced to five years for sexual harassment

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Law at the University of Calabar, to five years in prison for sexually harassing female students. Justice James Omotosho ruled that the ICPC proved the first two charges against Ndifon beyond a reasonable doubt. He received two years for one count and five years for another, to run at the same time, without the option of a fine.

Ndifon was initially the only accused, but his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, was later added to the case. Anyanwu was accused of trying to influence a key witness by phone. However, the court found no solid evidence linking him to the allegations and discharged him.

The ICPC brought the case after students accused Ndifon of sexual harassment. The court’s decision marks a rare conviction in such cases, highlighting efforts to tackle abuse of power in universities.