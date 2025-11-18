Events Happening In Lagos This Week (November 17th-23rd)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

Storylines

This intimate live show is a weekday event, perfect for people who enjoy serene performances. It is happening on the 20th of November.

The Grid Collection

Happening on the 21st of November, the Grid Collection is the perfect event for art enthusiasts.

Jaiye Friday

Happening on the 21st of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, House, and R&B.

Brew House

Happening on Saturday, the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house music and daytime parties.

The HXB Live Showing

Perfect for music lovers, this event features a night of music and is happening on the 22nd of November.

Language Of Songs

This live performance art show is happening on the 22nd of November and is the perfect way for lovers of the theatre to spend their weekend.

Terraplace Pop-Up

Happening on the 22nd and 23rd of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festivals and opportunities to shop from several vendors in one location.

Legends And Vibes

This is the perfect event for everyone who enjoys events with live bands, and it is happening on the 22nd of November.

Cocoa, Carols & Christ

Perfect for lovers of the festive season, this cosy event is for Christmas enthusiasts and is happening on the 23rd of November.

The Reading Room

Perfect for literary lovers and enthusiasts, this event is happening on the 23rd of November.