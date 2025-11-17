Get an Inside Look into the Shocking Story of Paystack’s Co-Founder, Ezra Olubi 

Twitter has been abuzz for the past week over gory revelations made about Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi, the 39-year-old tech guru, who is popular on the X platform (formerly Twitter) for his peculiar way of tweeting and his popularized friendship brunches, has now become embroiled in what can only be described at a total wipe-down of a faux persona that was shown to the public.

While the hits to the tech start-up founder’s reputation started as far back as October, the gory details regarding the story only started to come out over the week, fully, and by the weekend, Ezra Olubi was suspended as the CTO for Paystack, with the company citing ongoing investigations into allegations made against him.

The allegations began on Wednesday, the 12th of November, when his ex-partner, Maki Obae, made tweets hinting at allegations towards Ezra, including accusations of him having sexual relationships with subordinates and abusive behaviour towards his workers. While she did not name Ezra, users on the X platform quickly understood who she was referring to, and by Thursday she made more allegations and seemingly presented evidence to support them.

She continued to refer to him as “John Doe”. Also, she spoke about a loan Ezra had given to her, and the end of their relationship, which had also gone viral after their polycule was revealed in 2023, and the events that followed, including an alleged attempt by Ezra to have her detained at the international airport in Nigeria for possession of drugs.

While social media was torn apart on believing her claims, as they seemed bogus and inaccurate, several people went ahead to unearth several tweets made by Ezra Olubi himself while he was in his early to mid twenties that pointed towards his behaviour and beliefs at those times being completely different and in contrast to the general perception of him.

As his past tweets and thoughts continued to be exposed, X users took to questioning the women around him who had seemingly strong morals and opinions on what his past posts inferred, and by the end of the day on Thursday, the tech founder had deactivated his account on X. What followed after was a statement from Paystack alluding to the fact that the company, which Stripe bought while Ezra and his co founder Shola Akinlade were able to maintain a 40% ownership had seen the allegations flying around, and decided to suspend him while the company carries out investigations on all allegations leveled against his person.

Ezra Olubi, who began coding in 2001, is a major figure in the tech community, with Paystack deeply entrenched in the Nigerian ecosystem. When his past tweets began to spread, users discussed boycotting the platform, which many suspected prompted them to take action on the allegations.

While Paystack has yet to make any further comments on the situation, the women who were friends with Ezra and were also called out by Maki for allegedly being complicit in his behaviour have issued statements denouncing his actions and stating their intention to ensure victims are heard.

In a shocking twist of events, on Saturday, tweets were unearthed of Maki Obae herself making tweets in the same depraved form as Ezra’s, around the same time he was making them, causing people to doubt her intentions in exposing him. Kiki Mordi, one of the women whom Maki accused of being complicit in his behaviour, also exposed Maki for having sexual relations with the same subordinate Ezra was accused of having sexual relations with.

Maki has yet to respond to any allegations levelled against her, and as of the end of Saturday, she continued to stand by her intention to ensure Ezra is punished.

There has been no further development on the case this week, and aside from Paystack’s statement that the allegations will be investigated, there has been nothing indicating justice for his alleged victims.

Take a look at some of the tweets below.

If you insist Maki is an unreliable witness, then allow the man she accuses of misogyny, abuse, and sexual exploitation to speak for himself. Here are Ezra’s own words jokingly encouraging child rape and saying that he records his female friends while they’re using his toilet. pic.twitter.com/05c1wGbdab — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) November 13, 2025