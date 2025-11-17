theme-sticky-logo-alt
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

by YNaija
This week has been one of mixed emotions, from the loss at the World Cup playoffs to  political party disputes and deaths, but the general public has also been unrelenting in the conversations surrounding Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.  Lagos State Attorney General Dismisses Allegations Of Baba Ijesha’s Sentence Being Overturned  After rumors of an overturned... Read More
National Assembly approves of emergency rule, Tinubu applauds their efforts Ibok-Ete Ibas assumes the role of sole administrator in Rivers State, demands civility Nigerian passport rises in global ranks, secures 91st position Atiku announces coalition of parties against 2027 general election Minister of Interior reveals that FG pardoned 4,000 prisoners, saving ₦1 billion on feeding Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn't miss. National Assembly approves of emergency rule, Tinubu applauds their efforts The National Assembly has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to impose emergency rule in Rivers State, leading to the dissolution of the state government and the appointment of a sole administrator for a six-month period. In response, President Tinubu expressed appreciation to the National Assembly for what he described as a “patriotic decision.” His comments were shared in a statement released by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga. “The situation in Rivers State had reached a critical point, posing a serious threat to essential oil and gas infrastructure security. This instability risked undermining the national economy and jeopardising the progress achieved through the reforms implemented since our administration began in May 2023,” Tinubu stated. Ibok-Ete Ibas assumes the role of sole administrator in Rivers State, demands civility Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State, has warned that his administration will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace and stability of the state. Speaking in a state-wide address from Port Harcourt, the state capital, Ibas said there would be no place for disorder under his leadership. He explained that his main goal is to bring back law and order while creating the right conditions for democracy to return to the state. “Let me be clear, under my leadership, people’s rights and freedoms will be respected and protected. The rule of law will be strictly followed,” Ibas said. Nigerian passport rises in global ranks, secures 91st position Nigeria has climbed one spot to 91st place in the latest global passport ranking out of 199 countries. While this marks a small improvement in the country’s global standing, travel remains challenging for Nigerian citizens, as visa-free access is still limited to 45 countries, the same as last year. According to the Henley Passport Index for 2025, Nigeria shares the 91st position with Ethiopia and Myanmar, both of which are dealing with conflicts involving armed groups. Atiku announces coalition of parties against 2027 general election Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced forming a coalition to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office in the 2027 elections. Speaking at a meeting of key opposition leaders in Abuja, Atiku made the declaration during a press conference attended by several opposition figures, including former APC members who have defected. When asked if this new coalition would serve as the main opposition against the APC in 2027, Atiku responded, “Yes, this marks the beginning of the opposition coalition ahead of 2027.” Minister of Interior reveals that FG pardoned 4,000 prisoners, saving ₦1 billion on feeding The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced that the Federal Government released over 4,000 inmates from correctional facilities as part of efforts to reduce overcrowding, saving ₦1 billion in feeding costs. Tunji-Ojo explained that many of those released had been jailed over minor fines, and the initiative ensured their swift freedom. “Last year, just over 4,000 inmates were released in one day. We conducted a detailed analysis and found that many inmates were there due to petty fines. This project allowed us to release over 4,082 inmates, saving the government ₦1 billion in feeding costs,” he stated.
This week has been one of mixed emotions, from the loss at the World Cup playoffs to  political party disputes and deaths, but the general public has also been unrelenting in the conversations surrounding Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels. 

  • Lagos State attorney general dismisses allegations of Baba Ijesha’s sentence being overturned 
  • Tiwa Savage extends support to Regina Daniels
  • PDP expels Wike, Fayose and Anyanwu, amongst others 
  • Nigeria loses at World Cup playoffs 
  • Zamfara APC leader murdered 

Lagos State Attorney General Dismisses Allegations Of Baba Ijesha’s Sentence Being Overturned 

After rumors of an overturned sentence by a court of appeal for the convicted rapist, Baba Ijesha, the Lagos State attorney general has come out to dismiss allegations of said overturn. 

While addressing journalists, the AG stated that the rumors were false and misleading, while insisting that the convictions against Baba Ijesha were still on judicial record.

Tiwa Savage Extends Support To Regina Daniels 

Amidst the public marital dispute between the young Nollywood actress, many celebrities have extended support and love to the actress, the latest being Afrobeat pop star, Tiwa Savage. 

In pictures that made it to social media, the two were seen hanging out, with Regina Daniels confirming that she was willing to take advantage from the veteran entertainer.

PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Amongst Others

The People’s Democratic Party announced over the weekend that they had made the decision to expel some of their members over allegations of anti-party activities. 

While the party has not shared further details on the expulsion, except the fact that over ten members were expelled, the situation has not fully unfolded.

Nigeria Loses At World Cup Playoffs

After reaching a high over the week and going one step further towards the World Cup, the Nigerian team has experienced a loss, cutting off the hopes of getting a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

In a game with DR Congo that ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout loss, the Super Eagles have dropped out of the competition for the African playoffs.

Zamfara APC Leader Murdered 

The APC leader for Zamfara, Umar Moriki has lost his life over what is currently suspected as an attack by bandits. 

His death was confirmed by the APC state chapter, while his death was described as cruel and a significant loss for the party.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
