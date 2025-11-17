Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerian Passport Gains Visa-free Access to 45 Countries in Global Ranking, Rises to 92nd

This week has been one of mixed emotions, from the loss at the World Cup playoffs to political party disputes and deaths, but the general public has also been unrelenting in the conversations surrounding Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

Lagos State Attorney General Dismisses Allegations Of Baba Ijesha’s Sentence Being Overturned

After rumors of an overturned sentence by a court of appeal for the convicted rapist, Baba Ijesha, the Lagos State attorney general has come out to dismiss allegations of said overturn.

While addressing journalists, the AG stated that the rumors were false and misleading, while insisting that the convictions against Baba Ijesha were still on judicial record.

Tiwa Savage Extends Support To Regina Daniels

Amidst the public marital dispute between the young Nollywood actress, many celebrities have extended support and love to the actress, the latest being Afrobeat pop star, Tiwa Savage.

In pictures that made it to social media, the two were seen hanging out, with Regina Daniels confirming that she was willing to take advantage from the veteran entertainer.

PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Amongst Others

The People’s Democratic Party announced over the weekend that they had made the decision to expel some of their members over allegations of anti-party activities.

While the party has not shared further details on the expulsion, except the fact that over ten members were expelled, the situation has not fully unfolded.

Nigeria Loses At World Cup Playoffs

After reaching a high over the week and going one step further towards the World Cup, the Nigerian team has experienced a loss, cutting off the hopes of getting a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

In a game with DR Congo that ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout loss, the Super Eagles have dropped out of the competition for the African playoffs.

Zamfara APC Leader Murdered

The APC leader for Zamfara, Umar Moriki has lost his life over what is currently suspected as an attack by bandits.

His death was confirmed by the APC state chapter, while his death was described as cruel and a significant loss for the party.