Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

This week has been one filled with chaos and challenges in the Nigerian space, from the tech space to the entertainment industry. In this article, we list things you may have missed over the week.

Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi suspended amidst allegations.

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tacha becomes two time Guinness World Record Holder

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha, released amidst sentence for defilement

Brother to Regina Daniels granted bail weeks after arrest

Nigeria takes win in World Cup playoffs against Gabon

The Co-founder of the popular payment company “Paystack” has been suspended as a CTO of the company after allegations of his misconduct with subordinates was reported on Twitter over the week.

Ezra Olubi who received an award from the office of former President Buhari, is a popular figure in the tech ecosystem in Nigeria. It is not certain if he will be voted off the company, as investigations are ongoing.

Weeks after competing and completing her beauty festival created in order to set a new record herself, Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has become a two time Guinness World record holder.

The news which was announced over the week came after speculations on social media if the attempt was a successful one.

Just three years after he was charged with 16 years imprisonment for defiling a minor, a Nollywood veteran has been released.

The case which gained traction in 2022 with several celebrities coming out to speak against his actions and calling for justice for the victim became a public issue in Nigeria at the time.

His release came after a court of appeal overturned his sentencing.

The older brother to Regina Daniels who was arrested amidst the actress’s public dispute with her husband, and whose conditions for release were for Regina’s return back to her husband has now been released on bail.

The breakthrough in the case came on Monday, after every effort to locate him was met with dead ends.

Nigerian players, the Super Eagles led the recently completed game 4-1 over Gabon.

With Victor Osimhen taking the lead with two goals. The win has now given Nigeria the ticket to the next stage of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.