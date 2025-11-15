Top 5 Stories Of The Day | JOHESU Begins Nationwide Strike Over Long-Delayed Salary Adjustment

The Evolution of Ayra Starr As We Know It

JOHESU begins nationwide strike over long-delayed salary adjustment

PDP Governors arrive in Ibadan as party presses ahead with convention despite court order

Lagos Orphanage Operators raise alarm over rising illegal homes

Group vows to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers State emergency declaration

Red Cross warns 33 million Nigerians could face severe hunger by 2026

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has launched an indefinite nationwide strike due to the Federal Government’s failure to implement the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) after 12 years. The decision was announced by JOHESU National Chairman, Kabiru Minjibir, following a meeting in Abuja.

The strike affects federal health institutions, with workers withdrawing services from midnight Friday. Despite multiple meetings and agreements since 2014, the government has not acted on the issue, including a High-Level Body report submitted in 2022.

Minjibir apologised to Nigerians but said the strike was unavoidable. He urged the government to resolve the dispute quickly and warned against any backlash against striking workers.

PDP Governors arrive in Ibadan as party presses ahead with convention despite court order

Four governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arrived in Ibadan on Friday to support the party’s planned national convention, which is going ahead despite a court order stopping it. The governors, Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), were seen in the city as preparations continued.

The controversy stems from conflicting court rulings. A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the convention to be halted, but a High Court in Ibadan had earlier allowed it to proceed. PDP leaders appear to be following the Ibadan ruling.

South-West PDP chairman Kamorudeen Ajisafe said they were unaware of any new ruling that would stop the convention. He said arrangements were almost complete and the event would not be disrupted. Delegates began arriving Friday night, and security was visibly in place at the venue.

Lagos Orphanage Operators raise alarm over rising illegal homes

The Lagos State chapter of the Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators of Nigeria has expressed concern over the growing number of illegal orphanages across the country. In a statement marking the 2025 World Orphans Day, the State Coordinator, Ganiyu Dosunmu, urged stricter regulations to clamp down on unregistered and unmonitored facilities.

Dosunmu praised the Lagos State Government for safeguarding children’s rights and called for stronger collaboration to establish a task force that supports registered homes. He also highlighted the need to address the issue of children who overstayed in homes and improve communication systems.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with NATIP to combat child trafficking and uphold child protection standards.

Group vows to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers State emergency declaration

A civil society group, Initiative for Freedom, Conflict Prevention and Social Integration, is considering an appeal after its suit challenging the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the appointment of a sole administrator for Rivers State was dismissed.

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt ruled on Friday that the group lacked the legal standing to sue President Bola Tinubu and others over the declaration of a state of emergency earlier this year. The judge, Justice Muhammad Turaki, said the case was academic since Fubara was not a party. The group had argued that Tinubu’s actions violated Section 305 of the Constitution.



Red Cross warns 33 million Nigerians could face severe hunger by 2026

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has issued a warning that over 33 million Nigerians could suffer from severe hunger and malnutrition by 2026 without urgent intervention.

Dr Abubakar Lende, Secretary General of the NRCS, made the statement on Friday in Abuja at the launch of the organisation’s Nutrition Advocacy Plan. The event also recognised Ambassador Layla Ali Othman as the NRCS Nutrition Ambassador.

Dr Lende said the plan aims to drive impactful action against hunger nationwide and expressed optimism that support from philanthropists like Ambassador Othman would strengthen the Red Cross’s efforts to tackle malnutrition.