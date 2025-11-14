Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Suspend WAEC’s 2026 Computer-Based Exams Plan Till 2030

Tems Performs “Born In The Wild” and “Love Me Jeje” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Reps suspend WAEC’s 2026 computer-based exams plan till 2030

Marketers praise the suspension of 15% fuel import duty

AON rejects the $11.50 levy, claiming Immigration, not the NCAA set it

Senate divided over Bill to create the Chartered Institute of Revenue and Fiscal Management

Kenyan authorities arrest three Nigerians over alleged cyberfraud

The House of Representatives has directed the Federal Ministry of Education and WAEC to suspend the planned Computer-Based Testing for the 2026 WASSCE. The decision followed a motion by Kelechi Wogu, who warned that introducing CBT too quickly could lead to mass failure and psychological stress for students.

Wogu noted that over 70% of candidates are in rural areas where schools lack basic ICT facilities, including functional computer labs, internet access, steady power, and trained teachers. He also cited the technical issues that affected the 2025 WAEC results portal as proof that the system is not ready.

The House ordered the Ministry of Education and state governments to include funds for ICT teachers, ICT halls, internet infrastructure, and backup power in their 2026–2029 budgets. Lawmakers concluded that CBT should not be introduced before 2030.

Marketers praise the suspension of 15% fuel import duty

Marketers and stakeholders in the downstream oil and gas sector have welcomed the suspension of the 15% ad-valorem import duty on petrol (PMS) and diesel (AGO). They argued that the levy was unrealistic at a time when Nigeria had yet to achieve self-sufficiency in local refining.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) announced the suspension after mixed reactions trailed the policy. Supporters initially viewed the duty as a way to protect local refineries, while opponents warned it would raise fuel prices and place more financial pressure on Nigerians.

The NMDPRA assured the public that fuel supply remains stable nationwide and urged marketers to avoid hoarding, panic-inducing practices, and unjustified price increases, especially during this period of high demand.

AON rejects the $11.50 levy, claiming Immigration, not the NCAA set it

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has disclosed that the controversial $11.50 charge, scheduled to begin on December 1, originated with the Nigeria Immigration Service, even though it was announced and is set to be enforced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

AON spokesperson and Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the fee adds yet another burden to an aviation sector already struggling under multiple taxes and levies. He warned that recurring charges from various agencies are forcing many airlines into financial distress, calling on the government to support domestic carriers as developed countries do.

According to him, operators are made to pay for every service provided by aviation agencies, and the new charge reflects ongoing policy inconsistencies. He noted that airlines already pay a $20 security fee, questioning the value of such payments and describing the $11.50 charge as another unnecessary strain on the industry.

Senate divided over Bill to create the Chartered Institute of Revenue and Fiscal Management

The Senate was sharply divided on Thursday as it debated a bill to establish the Chartered Institute of Revenue and Fiscal Management of Nigeria, a proposed professional body aimed at strengthening fiscal governance and promoting accountability.

The bill, sponsored by Adamu Aliero, senator representing Kebbi Central, seeks to regulate fiscal management practices, enforce professional standards, and support the federal government with expert advice on revenue policies. Aliero argued that the institute would help curb inefficiencies, weak collection processes, and declining revenue performance by professionalising the sector.

He added that the new body would build a skilled workforce, improve fiscal discipline, promote transparency, and make Nigeria more attractive to investors through globally competitive standards.

Kenyan authorities arrest three Nigerians over alleged cyberfraud

Kenyan authorities have arrested three Nigerians (Peter Chukwujekwu, Alazor Chukulute Sunday, and Nnalue Chiagozie Samwel) for alleged involvement in cyber fraud. Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the men were detained following a coordinated multi-agency raid in Mwaliko Estate, Mwea town.

The suspects were reportedly exposed after residents alerted security agents to suspicious late-night activities in a rented apartment. During the raid, investigators recovered 21 phones, 79 SIM cards, a laptop, and multiple credit cards believed to be linked to a broader fraud network.

Officials said the trio, who claimed to be “running an online business,” are in Kenya illegally, with expired entry passes and no valid work permits.