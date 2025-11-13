10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before November Ends

Broda Shaggi Shares New Song and Testimony with Birthday Post

This month, art lovers are spoiled for choice with several art exhibitions to visit and explore all through November, some of these art exhibitions are

Sea Never Dry

Hosted by the Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos, this is a group exhibition by Peter Okotor, Zaynab Odunsi, Christopher Obuh, Nengi Nelson, Odun Orinmolade, and Akinbode Akinbiyi.

It opened on the 1st of November and runs until January 2026.

Osogbo

Hosted by KO Artspace, this group exhibition features Jacob Afolabi, Twins Seven-Seven, Olatunde Asiru, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Muraina Oyelami, Georgina Beier, Rufus Ogundele, Jimoh Buraimoh, and Adebisi Fabunmi. It opened on the 6th of November and runs for the entire month.

Nourishment

Hosted by the Nahous gallery, this is a solo exhibition by Leonard Iheagwam Soldier. It opened on the 7th of November and runs for the entire month.

Womb To Street

Hosted by Soto Gallery, this is a solo exhibition by Demola Ogunajo and runs throughout November.

Mimesis

This solo exhibition by Leonard Iheagwam is hosted by Windsor Gallery and runs from the 12th of November until the end of the month.

Here… Still

Miliki Ng hosts this solo exhibition by Adeoti Azeez Afeez, which opened on the 5th of November and remains open till the 16th of November.

Stepping Into Tomorrow

Hosted by Amana Retreats, this solo exhibition by Teboho Makoatsa takes place on the 16th of November.

An Owambe Exhibition

Hosted by Uzo Art NG, this exhibition features Uzo Art herself and runs from November 23 to the end of the year.

No Work, No Creativity

This is a solo exhibition by Adewale Uthman, hosted by Windsor Gallery, opening on the 22nd of November.

Owu. Fil. Faden. Thread.

This is a group exhibition hosted by CCA Lagos, and it runs until the 29th of November.