November 13, 2025
The Infiltration Of Gen Z Slangs Into Mainstream Media

by YNaija
Gen Z slangs have become a staple in pop culture, with slangs that were popularized by this generation making into mainstream media and entertainment. 

From generation to generation, slangs taken from a demographic or a subset of the internet makes it to mainstream media, and becomes a big thing for people to understand and entrench themselves in, for Gen Z a lot of the popular slangs were taken from the queer community, especially from drag spaces and easily became integrated into pop culture and mainstream media. 

Slangs like “ATE” “Clock It” “Period” and “Tea” were either taken from queer culture or black folk, and integrated into everyday conversations and vocabulary.

The slangs have been incorporated into movies, books, and songs. In fact, knowing these slangs have become a way of knowing if a person is internet savvy or conversant with internet lingo. 

A major part of these lingos are used to indicate agreement on certain conversations or as a complimentary word or statement. 

As Gen Alpha begins to come up, there will be more slants that will find their way into mainstream media but for now, these Gen Z slangs are the peak of internet culture.

Culture
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
