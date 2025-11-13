Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Cancels Policy on Indigenous Languages as Mode of Instruction in Schools

FG to introduce $617M investment in digital and creative enterprises; NNPC says it has no plans to increase fuel prices | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG cancels policy on indigenous languages as mode of instruction in schools

National Assembly approves Tinubu’s ₦1.15 trillion borrowing request

Obasanjo urges Makinde to ignore critics, says “they’ll praise you tomorrow”

Tinubu demands that Editors build, not break, with criticism

Gombe suspends two traditional rulers over farmer-herder clash

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The federal government has scrapped the national policy that required schools to use tribal languages as the medium of instruction.

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa announced the decision on Wednesday during the 2025 Language in Education International Conference organised by the British Council in Abuja.

The cancelled 2022 policy had directed that from early childhood education to primary six, teaching should be done in the mother tongue or the language of the immediate community, with English reserved for higher education and official use.

National Assembly approves Tinubu’s ₦1.15 trillion borrowing request

The national assembly has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow ₦1.15 trillion to cover part of the 2025 budget deficit.

The approval was granted by both the senate and the house of representatives during Wednesday’s plenary. Tinubu had written to the lawmakers on November 4, explaining that the additional borrowing was needed to fund a shortfall created by an expanded budget.

He noted that the national assembly increased the 2025 budget from ₦54.74 trillion to ₦59.9 trillion, raising the deficit to ₦14 trillion. The president therefore sought an adjustment of the domestic borrowing limit by ₦1.147 trillion to close the gap.

Obasanjo urges Makinde to ignore critics, says “they’ll praise you tomorrow”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde not to be discouraged by public criticism, saying those who condemn leaders often return later to praise them.

Obasanjo gave the advice on Wednesday during the inauguration of the new Ibadan Central Bus Terminal at Iwo Road, a modern facility featuring two mega stations, waiting halls, eateries, and parking spaces.

Commending Makinde for his developmental strides, Obasanjo said the governor was making Ibadan more livable through people-focused projects. “Those abusing you today will praise you tomorrow,” he said. “I was also abused, and they now praise me. That’s how leadership works.”

Tinubu demands that Editors build, not break, with criticism

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerian editors to ensure their criticism of the government remains constructive and aimed at building the nation.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) annual conference in Abuja, themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” Tinubu said the media plays a vital role in shaping public conversation and sustaining democracy.

He urged editors to exercise fairness and national responsibility in their reporting, adding that while debate and disagreement are natural in a diverse country, they must not erode unity. “Criticism, when informed and constructive, is a service to the nation,” he said.

Gombe suspends two traditional rulers over farmer-herder clash

The Gombe State government has suspended two traditional rulers for failing to prevent a deadly farmer-herder clash in Funakaye that left two people, including a policeman, dead.

Commissioner of Justice Zubairu Umar announced the suspension after a security council meeting chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya. He said the affected rulers are the district and village heads of the community.

Umar explained that the action would serve as a warning to other traditional leaders to take responsibility for maintaining peace, adding that new security measures have been introduced to prevent further violence and ensure a peaceful harvest season.