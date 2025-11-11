Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Drags the National Assembly to the Supreme Court Over the Gaming Bill

Lagos drags the National Assembly to the Supreme Court over the gaming bill

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos drags the National Assembly to the Supreme Court over the gaming bill

Lagos State has filed a contempt motion at the Supreme Court, accusing federal lawmakers of defying a ruling that banned national legislation on lottery and gaming. The state is seeking permission to issue Form 48, a legal warning that could lead to imprisonment if ignored.

Lagos argues that the proposed Central Gaming Bill violates the November 2024 judgment in Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation. The court had declared such matters beyond the National Assembly’s authority.

According to lawyer Bode Olanipekun, sections of the new bill replicate provisions of the struck-down National Lottery Act and directly contradict the Supreme Court’s decision.

EU Report reveals that over 100,000 Police Officers are assigned to VIPs despite security issues in Nigeria

A new report by the European Union Agency for Asylum has revealed that more than 100,000 Nigerian police officers are deployed to protect politicians and other VIPs, leaving ordinary citizens with inadequate security.

The report, released in November 2025, said the Nigeria Police Force’s 371,800 officers serve a population of about 236.7 million people, far below the recommended ratio. It noted that the diversion of personnel to VIP protection undermines community policing and crime prevention.

According to the EU agency, corruption, poor resources, and manpower shortages have further weakened law enforcement, resulting in slow responses and unprotected communities nationwide.

PFN accuses the government of denying the ongoing Christian genocide in Nigeria

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has maintained that Christian genocide is still taking place across the country, describing the government’s denial as an insult to victims.

PFN President, Bishop Francis Oke, who spoke to journalists in Ibadan on Friday, cited repeated attacks on Christian communities in Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Ondo, and Taraba States. He said hundreds of churches had been destroyed and thousands of Christians killed by terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Oke urged President Bola Tinubu to cooperate with the U.S. in addressing the crisis, saying the killings should not be politicised. He clarified that the PFN is not accusing the Muslim community but condemning extremist groups using religion to commit violence.

EFCC declares Former Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva wanted over $14.8m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, wanted for alleged conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14.8 million.

According to EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the funds were provided by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board for Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited. The commission said a Federal High Court in Lagos issued a warrant for Sylva’s arrest on November 6, 2025.

Officials confirmed that Sylva has been placed on the watchlists of the FBI, Interpol, the UK Metropolitan Police, and other foreign agencies. His media aide, Julius Bokoru, said the former minister is currently in the United Kingdom.

Reps probe $4.6bn global fund, USAID grants over suspected mismanagement

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into how Nigeria utilised $1.8 billion and $2.8 billion in grants received from the Global Fund and USAID between 2021 and 2025.

The funds were meant to support the country’s fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, but lawmakers have raised concerns about accountability and impact. Committee chairman Amobi Ogah said, despite huge budgetary allocations and donor funding, Nigerians continue to suffer from infectious diseases.

Ogah insisted that Nigeria must have full control over the management of such grants and warned government agencies against unauthorised spending, stressing that every kobo must be accounted for to prevent misuse and possible diversion of funds.