Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ADC Condemns ‘Monetised’ Anambra Governorship Election

ADC condemns ‘monetised’ Anambra Governorship election

NSCIA denies allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria

FG reassures citizens after UK issues fresh travel warning

Kaduna to recruit 9,000 health workers in five years

Protest disrupts the opening of the Museum of West African Art in Edo

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has spoken up about the conduct of Saturday’s Anambra governorship election (which announced Charles Soludo as the winner), describing it as a “heavily monetised process” that undermined democracy.

In a Sunday statement, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) of widespread vote-buying during the poll.

Abdullahi also faulted security agencies and electoral officials for their silence and inaction, saying their failure to act compromised democratic values. The party described the election as a “cash-drenched spectacle” that resembled a political bazaar rather than a credible democratic exercise.

NSCIA denies allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has dismissed claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, describing them as false, dangerous, and politically motivated.

At a press briefing in Abuja, NSCIA Secretary-General Prof. Is-haq Oloyede accused Western media and political figures of promoting the genocide narrative to destabilise the country. He said the violence in Nigeria stems from criminality, poverty, and migration pressures, not religion.

However, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, maintained that Christians were being targeted, saying, “There is Christian genocide in Nigeria.” The debate follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

FG reassures citizens after UK issues fresh travel warning

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians and foreign nationals of ongoing efforts to strengthen security nationwide following a new travel advisory from the United Kingdom.

The UK warned against all travel to six northern states, including Borno, Yobe, and Zamfara, citing terrorism and kidnappings, and advised limited travel to others due to rising insecurity.

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris said the government is aware of the security challenges and is working to ensure that every part of the country is safe for citizens and foreigners alike.

Kaduna to recruit 9,000 health workers in five years

The Kaduna State Government has unveiled plans to hire 9,000 additional health workers over the next five years to strengthen its healthcare system.

Information Commissioner Ahmed Maiyaki said on Sunday that Governor Uba Sani had already approved the immediate recruitment of 1,800 health professionals, marking the first phase of the plan.

Maiyaki added that the administration has made healthcare a fundamental right for all residents, increased health sector funding above the national average, and improved salaries to attract more professionals back to the state.

Protest disrupts the opening of the Museum of West African Art in Edo

The grand opening of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Edo State descended into chaos on Sunday after protesters stormed the venue, forcing the evacuation of international guests and the cancellation of all preview events.

The protesters, demanding that the museum be renamed the “Benin Royal Museum,” disrupted the event meant to showcase the facility, built as a future home for the Benin bronzes looted during the 19th century.

In a statement, MOWAA confirmed that all guests were safely evacuated and said it was working with authorities to restore calm, describing itself as caught in a crossfire of local politics.