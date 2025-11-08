Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NBS Report Reveals Public Officials Received ₦721 Billion in Bribes in 2023

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

I Said What I Said

On this episode, Jola and FK discuss the situation surrounding the United States of America earning the Nigerian government, and discuss dilemmas.

Is This A Safe Space?

On this episode, Osas sits with Influencer and creator Ini Cash to discuss how he balances life as a military personnel and content creator in his mid twenties.

Afrobeat: With An S

In this episode, Bola and Dami do a review on new music released in the past week.

So Nigerian

In this episode, the hosts dive into the toxic culture surrounding relationships, and what healing from the trauma of toxic relationships looks like.

The Honest Bunch

On this episode, the hosts sit with singer Waje as she gets vulnerable and deep about unfiltered conversations she has never discussed before.